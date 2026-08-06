How Students Can Fund Postgraduate Dreams While Managing Future Repayments

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 6: A master's degree or PhD can change your earning trajectory, open doors to specialised careers, and give you time to think deeply about something you care about. But it also costs a lot of money. For Indian students especially, the gap between aspiration and affordability is wide. Tuition for a postgraduate programme at a top domestic institution can run into several lakhs, and studying abroad can easily push costs past ₹20-30 lakh when you factor in living expenses. The question isn't whether postgraduate education is worth it. The question is how to pay for it without crippling your financial future.

Advertisement

Start With What You Don't Have to Pay Back

Advertisement

Before borrowing a single rupee, exhaust every source of funding that doesn't need to be repaid. This sounds obvious, but a surprising number of students skip this step because the application processes are tedious. Merit-based scholarships exist at nearly every university, both in India and abroad. Teaching and research assistantships at foreign universities often cover tuition partially or fully, and they pay a monthly stipend on top of that.

Government schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship or state-level minority scholarships have specific eligibility criteria, and they're worth checking even if you think you won't qualify. Corporate scholarships from companies like Tata Trusts or Aditya Birla Group fund postgraduate students every year. The amounts vary, but even partial scholarships reduce your borrowing burden meaningfully. Every lakh you don't borrow is a lakh you don't pay interest on for the next decade.

Advertisement

Borrowing Smart: Choosing the Right Study Loan

Most students will still need to borrow. That's fine. Debt isn't inherently bad. Poorly structured debt is. When you take out a study loan, pay close attention to the interest rate, the repayment tenure, and whether the lender offers a moratorium period. A moratorium is the grace period after your course ends during which you aren't required to make full EMI payments. Most lenders offer six months to a year. Some extend it longer for courses that involve internships or extended placements.

The difference between a loan at 8.5% and one at 10.5% might not seem dramatic on paper, but over a ten-year repayment period on a ₹15 lakh loan, that two-percentage-point gap translates into several lakhs of additional interest. Public sector banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda typically offer lower rates than private lenders, though their processing times can be slower and documentation requirements heavier. NBFCs and fintech lenders often approve faster and may fund a wider range of universities, but their rates tend to be higher. Weigh these trade-offs carefully.

Also consider whether you need collateral-free borrowing. Loans up to ₹7.5 lakh from most banks don't require collateral, but larger amounts typically do. If you're studying abroad and need ₹25 lakh or more, you'll likely need property or a fixed deposit as security.

Understanding What You'll Actually Owe

Here's where most students make their biggest mistake. They focus on the principal amount and ignore how interest accumulates during the moratorium period. If you borrow ₹20 lakh at 9% interest and your course lasts two years with a one-year moratorium after that, interest has been compounding for three years before you make your first full payment. Your outstanding balance at that point isn't ₹20 lakh anymore. It's closer to ₹26 lakh, depending on the compounding method.

This is why using an emi calculator with moratorium built into its computation is genuinely useful before you sign any loan agreement. Plug in your expected loan amount, interest rate, moratorium duration, and repayment tenure. Look at the monthly EMI figure and ask yourself honestly: can I afford this on the starting salary I'm likely to earn? If the answer is no, you need to rethink the loan size, the programme you're applying to, or both.

The Part-Time Income Question

Working while studying is common abroad and increasingly viable in India. Many countries allow international students to work 20 hours per week during term and full-time during breaks. In places like Germany, Australia, and Canada, this income can meaningfully offset living costs. It won't cover tuition at most institutions, but it can reduce how much you borrow for rent and food.

In India, postgraduate students at IITs and IISc often receive assistantships. Students at private universities sometimes take on freelance work or online tutoring. The income is modest, but even ₹8,000-10,000 a month during your course can add up to over ₹2 lakh across two years. That's money you don't need to borrow.

Repayment Strategy Matters More Than Repayment Speed

Once you start earning, the temptation is to either ignore the loan or aggressively prepay it. Both extremes have problems. Ignoring it lets interest pile up and damages your credit score. Aggressively prepaying at the cost of having zero savings or emergency funds leaves you financially fragile.

A more sensible approach is to pay your EMIs on time, build a three-to-six-month emergency fund, and then direct any surplus income toward prepayment. Most education loan agreements in India don't charge prepayment penalties, so extra payments directly reduce your principal and shorten the loan tenure. Even one additional EMI payment per year can cut your total interest cost significantly.

Think of It as an Investment With a Long Payoff

Postgraduate education isn't a purchase. It's an investment with uneven returns. Some programmes lead to immediate salary jumps. Others pay off over five or ten years as your career develops. The funding strategy you choose should reflect this reality. Borrow conservatively, understand your repayment obligations in concrete numbers before you commit, and keep your monthly EMI within 25-30% of your expected post-graduation income. That range keeps you solvent while still letting you live a reasonable life after graduation. The degree should expand your possibilities, not shrink them under the weight of what you owe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)