How Tenants in Delhi’s Shared-Flats Are Reshaping Home Furnishing

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: Every other item in a shared flat can be split three ways, but the bed cannot — and in Delhi, that single item is increasingly being rented from ₹263 a month rather than bought for ₹6,990.

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India’s urban population is relocating for jobs and other opportunities within 18 years. Most of them live in shared flats, and Delhi’s millennial and Gen Z workforce is not quite different from that of other Indian metro cities. While they choose shared flats, the dreading question of who would move out with the bed eventually comes up. Bed rentals are in increasing demand, and plans start at ₹263/mo, compared to buying a ₹6,990 bed frame. Platforms like Rentomojo are noticing a shift across Laxman Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Janakpuri, and Karol Bagh, where two, three, or four people share a single flat and move out on different dates.

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Bed is One Thing the Flatmates Cannot Share

Generally, everything is split three or four ways in a shared flat depending on how many people live together. A sofa, fridge, centre table, or dining table are paid for collectively and argued over at the exit. The bed is an exception. It is bought by one person, used by one person, occupies that person’s room, and cannot be divided. It is likely the largest single item a first-time tenant buys for their own use.

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The difference matters because the flat and the people in it move out on different dates. A flat with three tenants in Laxmi Nagar can turn over one occupant while the lease and the other two tenants continue undisturbed. The departing tenant leaves with a bed frame that doesn’t fit anyone else’s room. Plus, there is a mattress nobody else wants, and the arriving tenant needs both on the day of move-in.

How is it Common in Delhi?

The pattern is well observed in Delhi, especially where the flat-sharing culture exists. Mayur Vihar and Laxmi Nagar are commonly found in the middle of the phenomenon. Areas such as Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar in the centre, Janakpuri and Dwarka in the west, and Munirka and Ber Sarai around South Delhi cannot be ignored. These neighbourhoods usually have a 2BHK occupied by unrelated tenants on indefinite tenures.

The lease cycle usually runs for 11 months. However, what happens after 11 months? If everyone decides to leave the flat after rent revision, the individual is committed to nothing beyond the notice period.

What Does a Bed Cost to Buy, Move, or Resell?

IKEA India lists the SLATTUM upholstered single bed frame at ₹6,990, the VIHALS frame with a trundle bed at ₹16,990 and the SLÄKT frame with underbed storage at ₹24,980, before a mattress is added. However, the purchase price of a bed in an unorganised market is difficult to pinpoint.

The bed frame is the least portable item in the flat. Once assembled in the bedroom, it must be dismantled before each relocation. Engineered-board frames lose structural integrity each time they are taken apart.

Slats, cam locks, and centre rails are replaced, incurring out-of-pocket expenses – if the warranty is over. The mattress also runs on a shorter replacement cycle than the frame beneath it. Resale is the weakest line of all: a used bed frame must be dismantled, carried down and matched to a buyer who wants that exact size.

What Bed Rental Plans in Delhi Include

Beds for rent in Delhi are available in different sizes, including single, single XL, compact queen, queen, and king. The minimum tenure is three months, and plans extend to 36 months, which brackets both a probation-period stay and a three-year posting, and the monthly rate falls as tenure lengthens.

Mattresses are selected separately from the frame and listed as a distinct category. Coir and spring, ortho and latex options are available in Delhi, which matters in shared flats where an incoming tenant may inherit a frame from the previous occupant and need only the mattress. Relocation is covered within and outside Delhi, so a plan taken in Janakpuri does not end when the subscriber moves to Gurgaon or Pune.

How the Rental Segment is Structured

Other platforms in the segment, including Furlenco, Cityfurnish and Rentickle, operate comparable furniture rental catalogues in Delhi, with pricing, configuration and tenure structures varying by product and market.

Deposit terms, minimum tenures, and whether relocation and servicing fall within the monthly rate or outside it differ between platforms and are typically the terms compared alongside the headline monthly figure. Rentomojo Limited, which rents furniture and home appliances on monthly subscriptions, filed a DRHP in March 2026 for a listing on the BSE and NSE, and reported more than 227,500 live subscribers across 27+ cities as of 30 August 2026.

Final Thoughts

Furnishing has historically been priced as a household decision, made once and settled by whoever paid for it. A shared flat is not a single economic unit, and the bed is where that shows up on the bill. In housing markets where a lease binds a flat but not the people inside it, the bed is the point at which furnishing stops being a household decision and becomes an individual one, which makes its useful tenure the length of one occupant’s stay rather than the working life of the frame.

Disclaimer: This article uses publicly available materials and information published by the named platforms and sources. Prices are indicative and subject to variation by configuration, tenure and market. For the most accurate information, please visit the official website.

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