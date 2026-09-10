How the Asian School of Business is Preparing Future Psychology Professionals Through Practical Learning

VMP

Delhi NCR [India], September 10: At the Asian School of Business, learning goes way beyond just introducing the theoretical concepts to the students; it emphasises practical learning. The BA (Honours) Psychology subjects focus on a blended learning methodology, combining scientific learning with practical exposure through observation, experiments, assessments, and field reports.

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In a world that is advancing at a pace difficult to keep up with and where mental health has become a top priority, people are on the lookout for more professionals who can understand human behaviour, help them navigate the complexities, and empower lives. That is why students across India are showing interest in pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology. With a rich legacy of more than 35 years, Asian School of Business has successfully emerged as one of the most distinguished BA (Hons) Psychology colleges, equipping students with the necessary knowledge and skills vital for becoming expert psychology professionals in the future.

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Why is a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology in High Demand?

Psychology isn’t just about the counselling rooms any longer; it has become integral to healthcare, corporate organisations, social development centres, and rehabilitation centres. Understanding this, the Asian School of Business offers a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology programme, designed to help students learn the science of mind and behaviour while being able to apply it in real-world settings.

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Students mastering the BA (Honours) Psychology subjects will be able to analyse mental processes and human behaviour, making a meaningful impact on the lives of people. As a matter of fact, about 15% of the adult population in India struggles with mental health issues, necessitating solid intervention. This fact shows the growing demand for psychology professionals in the country. The BA Psychology Honours course program allows students to gain expertise in the field and solve social and psychological problems. Moreover, the course opens up a myriad of opportunities, including mental health professional, forensic psychologist, career counsellor, and NGO consultant.

How Does the Practical Learning Approach of the Asian School of Business Give an Edge to the Students?

The Asian School of Business offers exposure beyond the classroom and believes in applied learning through practical exposure for future psychology professionals. That is why the institute has a well-designed experiential pedagogy, including role plays, case discussions, observations, reflective work, and field tasks. They also have a psychology laboratory to provide hands-on exposure through psychological experiments, testing, interpretation, and report writing.

The institute even gives the students an opportunity to conduct community surveys, go on field trips and institutional visits, and engage in valuable internships. All these practical learning opportunities empower the future psychology professionals to apply theoretical concepts into practice, gain first-hand experience, and prepare better to succeed in real-world scenarios. Here’s how BA (Honours) Psychology subjects of the Asian School of Business provide students a competitive edge:

- Hands-on access to different lab materials used for behavioural measurement and experiments.

- Practical exposure to various psychological tools, structured observations, and assessments.

- A chance to build confidence and build in-demand skills through lab-based work.

- Institutional and industrial visits, along with workshops for enhanced future readiness.

How Expert Faculty Prepare Students?

The presence of renowned psychologists at the Asian School of Business, including globally acclaimed clinical psychologist Dr. Aruna Broota, Jamia Milia Islamia’s professor Dr. Sushma Suri, counselling psychologist Dr. Megha Pushkarna, counselling psychologist Absy Sam, and senior consultant Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, offers students direct access to real-world expertise. The expert faculty members share their own real-world experiences, strengthening future psychology professionals for a bright career. The institute boasts in-house full-time counselling psychologists like Sarah Chriscyl Fernandes, Mahima, and Prof. Tasneem Ali, who are ready to counsel the students and provide them with crucial guidance on their career path. Apart from that, the institute also hosts regular guest lectures and workshops, enabling students to learn from the leaders in the industry.

Message from the CEO

Speaking about the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology programme, Akshay Marwah, the CEO of the institute, stated: “We have a curriculum that focuses on the application of the learned concepts in practice. At our institute, we leverage innovative teaching methods combined with experiential learning through workshops by distinguished industry experts, workshops, and field visits. The goal is to guide students towards professional settings, helping translate classroom learning into unique, meaningful experiences. Our thoughtfully designed pedagogy and psychology laboratory also supports the preparation of the future psychology professionals to thrive and stand out in the competitive era.”

How Asian School of Business Supports the Future Psychology Professionals?

The institute provides a collaborative and inspiring environment to the students pursuing a degree in BA (Honours) Psychology subjects. Here’s what sets the institute apart and makes it known as one of the top-rated BA (Hons) Psychology colleges:

- Partnerships with hospitals like Vimhans and Sarvodaya Healthcare, and NGOs, including Sukoon Foundation, Udayan Care, People for Animals, Navjyoti India Foundation, Grameen Foundation, and Child Help Foundation

- Renowned and experienced faculty members

- Practical learning through mental health awareness activities, industrial visits, research projects, and surveys

- Guided placement assistance

Ready to become an expert psychology professional? Enroll for the BA (Honours) Psychology subjects at the Asian School of Business and prepare for a better future. Admissions are now open for the new session. Explore the program, learn about everything they offer, visit the campus, and submit your application online through the official website.

Contact Info:

- Website: https://asb.edu.in/

- Address: Asian School of Business, Plot A2, Block B, Sector 125, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201303, Delhi NCR, India

- Email: info@alc.edu.in

- Tel: 8448334130

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