How to Buy Unlisted Shares in India: A Guide from Stockify

New Delhi [India], August 20: Unlisted shares are, more and more, pulling in investors who wanna try investment chances outside companies that are traded on the NSE and BSE. These are shares from firms that are not currently listed on a recognised stock exchange, so they can’t simply be bought through a normal stock market trading terminal.

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There is especially strong interest in shares of familiar businesses which might later decide to go for a public listing. Because of that, people are also doing more searches around how to buy unlisted shares, how to buy NSE unlisted shares, and how to buy unlisted shares of NSE.

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What Are Unlisted Shares? Unlisted shares are a kind of ownership in companies that aren't publicly traded on stock exchanges, so in a way they are not “shown” in the usual marketplaces. They may involve private companies, businesses still in a pre-IPO stage, or firms getting ready for a possible public listing later on.

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In contrast to listed stocks, unlisted shares do not have that constant exchange-based price discovery. Most times, trades happen through specialised platforms, intermediaries, or permitted off-market ways. So, because of this, investors should pay more attention to valuation, liquidity, and also to how credible the whole transaction process is.

How to Buy Unlisted Shares? Buying unlisted shares basically means there is a process that feels a bit different from buying listed stocks, so don’t assume it will be the same thing.

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1. Get a Demat Account first: Most investors will need an active demat account to receive and hold the securities electronically. Usually, you will also need PAN, KYC, and bank account details for getting the transaction completed, because otherwise nothing really goes through.

2. Pick a trustworthy Platform, or a go-between: You should do proper due diligence on the platform or intermediary that is handling the deal. Try to figure out their credentials, how the transactions actually work, what charges they apply, and what documents they will ask for.

3. Look into the Company properly: Before you purchase, study the company's financial results, business model, revenue growth, profitability, and also its debt position. Also check management and what the prospects look like. And if it is a pre-IPO company, keep in mind that a possible listing is never certain; it may not happen.

4. Check the price and availability: Unlisted shares don’t really have a live market price the way listed stocks do. The price that’s mentioned can shift, depending on demand, supply, company valuation, and even the specific deal being proposed. Investors should maybe compare the valuation against the company’s own fundamentals before jumping in.

5. Finish the transaction: After KYC and other required formalities are completed, the investor then pays using the set process. Once the transaction is done, the shares get moved over and credited to the investor’s demat account.

How to Buy NSE Unlisted Shares? The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is one of India’s most visible market infrastructure institutions. But because NSE shares have in the past generally been unlisted, investors who want them can’t just place a normal buy request through a typical NSE trading account; they need to look for the unlisted market route instead In practice, buying NSE unlisted shares usually comes down to a kind of chain, first, you locate a credible intermediary, then you check what shares are available and at what prices, then you complete KYC and the related transaction paperwork (some people forget this part, oddly enough), after that you make the payment and finally you verify that the shares get moved into your demat account Still, investors should not assume that if an IPO or listing is expected, the money outcome will automatically follow. The final valuation may hinge on broader market conditions, how the company performs, the level of investor appetite, and also the actual price at which the shares are finally listed in the market Key Risks to Consider Unlisted investments can offer entry to a company before a possible public listing, but yeah, they can be a bit risky too, in practice.

Liquidity risk: Selling unlisted shares might take ages because there isn’t a regular exchange-based market.

Valuation risk: The amount paid in the unlisted market may not match the eventual valuation if it ever reaches the listed stage.

Listing risk: An IPO could get postponed, or it may not turn out the way people expected.

Market risk: Even after the listing happens, the share price can still slide, without much warning.

So, before investing, investors really should think about their time horizon and how much risk they can stomach.

How Stockify Can Help Stockify is basically looking at opportunities in the unlisted and pre-IPO investment areas, and it helps investors look into companies that are not yet available through normal stock-market trading.

For the investors who are actually figuring out how to buy unlisted shares on the NSE, or perhaps other private-market possibilities, the whole buying journey matters almost as much as picking the right company. It’s wise to think about fundamentals, valuation, liquidity, and also what kind of exit pathway could realistically happen, before you commit anything. Unlisted shares can give an investor a chance to get in on companies earlier, maybe even before they enter public markets later on. Still, this kind of investing needs extra care because liquidity tends to be lower, price discovery is more limited, and exit certainty is often weaker.

So whether someone is trying to figure out how to buy unlisted shares in general, or they are specifically checking how to buy NSE unlisted shares, the method should stay research-led and centered on long-term fit rather than short-term hype or quick plays.

This article is written by Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO of Stockify.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Unlisted and pre-IPO investments carry risks, including limited liquidity, valuation uncertainty and potential loss of capital. Investors should conduct their own research and seek professional advice before investing.

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