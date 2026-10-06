How to Calculate Interest Rate on a Loan When Comparing Borrowing Options

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: Knowing how to calculate the interest rate on a loan can make it easier to compare borrowing options and get a better sense of how much you are paying for access to the funds.

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Two loans with similar interest rates may not cost the same overall. Differences in loan amounts, tenures, processing fees, and other applicable charges can change the total amount you eventually pay.

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Calculating the interest and reviewing the overall borrowing cost can give you a clearer basis for comparing loan offers rather than choosing one based on the advertised rate alone.

How to Calculate Interest Rate on a Loan

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Learning how to calculate the interest rate on a loan this way can be useful when reviewing repayment figures or comparing different borrowing options.

For example, for a standard personal loan calculated on a reducing balance basis, the EMI formula is:

EMI = P × r × (1 + r)ⁿ ÷ [(1 + r)ⁿ − 1]

Here, P is the principal, r is the monthly interest rate, and n is the number of monthly instalments.

Suppose you are considering a Rs. 5 lakhs personal loan for 36 months, with an EMI of approximately Rs. 16,727. Based on the EMI formula, this corresponds to a monthly rate of approximately 1.0417%. Multiplying this by 12 gives an estimated annual interest rate of 12.5% p.a.

Manually testing different rates can be time-consuming, particularly when comparing several loan amounts or tenures. Well-known lenders such as SMFG India Credit offer an online personal loan EMI calculator, which lets you enter different interest rates, loan amounts, and tenures to see their effect on the EMI and overall interest cost. You can use it to compare repayment scenarios and identify the rate that produces an EMI close to the figure you are assessing.

Such calculations can give you an estimate for comparison purposes. However, the actual interest rate applicable to your loan is determined by the lender based on your eligibility, credit profile, the specific loan product, and applicable lending policies.

Why Total Loan Costs Matter When Comparing Different Borrowing Options

The interest rate is an important part of a loan offer, but it does not tell you the total cost of borrowing. Two loans for the same amount can result in different total repayment amounts depending on the rate, tenure, processing fee, and other applicable charges.

For example, comparing different personal loan interest rates can help you see how the rate affects the EMI and interest payable over the loan tenure. However, a loan with a lower interest rate may still cost more overall if it comes with higher associated charges or a considerably longer repayment period.

Looking at both the monthly repayment and the total amount payable gives you a more complete basis for comparison. It also helps you assess whether the loan fits your current budget without losing sight of what it will cost by the end of the tenure.

Understanding the Difference Between Interest Rate and Total Borrowing Cost

As seen above, knowing how to calculate the interest rate on a loan helps you assess one part of the borrowing cost, but the rate and EMI do not show the complete amount you will eventually pay. The loan tenure also affects how much interest accumulates over the repayment period.

For example, consider a Rs. 5 lakh personal loan at 12.5% p.a. for 48 months. The estimated EMI is Rs. 13,290, which may be the first figure you look at when assessing repayment comfort. However, over the full tenure, the total interest payable is approximately Rs. 1,37,920, bringing the total repayment amount to around Rs. 6,37,920. Processing fees, late payment charges, prepayment or foreclosure charges, and other applicable costs can further affect the total loan cost.

This may not suit your long-term finances. That is why comparing interest rates and EMIs should be accompanied by a look at the total repayment amount.

How Loan Tenure Can Influence Your Interest Costs and Overall Repayment

A longer loan tenure can reduce the amount you need to repay each month, but it also means interest continues to accrue over a longer period. As a result, a lower EMI can come with a higher total interest cost.

Consider a Rs. 3 lakhs amount at a personal loan interest rate of 12.5% p.a. The difference between a 24-month and 60-month tenure is shown below:

Extending the tenure from 24 to 60 months reduces the estimated EMI from Rs. 14,192 to Rs. 6,749. However, the total interest payable increases from Rs. 40,613 to Rs. 1,04,963. That is an additional Rs. 64,350 in interest over the course of the loan. When comparing tenure options, consider both what you can comfortably repay each month and the total amount you will pay by the end of the loan.

Please note that these calculations are provided for illustrative purposes. The EMI calculator also does not factor in the cost of any value-added services, such as insurance, purchased along with the loan.

Key Factors to Review Before Choosing a Loan Offer

Once you have compared the interest rate, EMI, and total repayment amount, look at the other terms that can affect the cost and flexibility of the loan.

- Check the processing fee and any other lender-specific charges payable when the loan is disbursed.

- Review late payment charges and the consequences of missing or delaying an EMI.

- Check whether part-prepayment or foreclosure is permitted and what charges or conditions apply.

- Compare the available tenures and choose an EMI that you can manage without putting unnecessary pressure on your monthly budget.

- Check whether the interest rate is fixed or floating and how this could affect future repayments.

- Read the loan agreement and Key Fact Statement carefully to confirm the rate, charges, repayment schedule, and other important terms.

- Consider the total amount payable over the tenure along with the advertised interest rate.

Conclusion: How to Calculate Interest Rate on a Loan for Better Borrowing Decisions

Knowing how to calculate the interest rate on a loan can help you make sense of the repayment figures presented in a loan offer. However, the interest rate is only one part of what you will pay, so the EMI, tenure, total interest, processing fees, and other applicable charges also need to be factored into your comparison.

For example, when comparing personal loan interest rates, check how each rate affects the monthly EMI, interest payable, and the total repayment amount over the selected tenure. Reviewing these figures alongside the lender-specific charges can give you a clearer idea of whether the loan fits your budget and repayment capacity.

T&C apply. Loan eligibility, loan terms, and loan disbursement processes are subject to the lender’s policy at the time of loan application.

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