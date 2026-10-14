How to Check EMI Payment Status and Track Your Due Date

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Keeping track of your EMI payment status is the simplest way to confirm a payment has gone through and to catch any discrepancy early, before it turns into a missed payment or an unnecessary charge. Along with checking payment status, knowing your loan EMI due date in advance helps avoid last-minute account balance issues. Most delayed payments are not deliberate. They usually trace back to a forgotten date, a low balance, or a debit that failed without being noticed.

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Stay on top of your repayments without guesswork

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Ways to check your EMI payment status

Payment status can be verified through more than one channel, depending on what is most convenient at the time.

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- Through the customer portal or app

Logging into the Bajaj Finance customer portal or app shows the status of the most recent EMI, along with the full repayment history for the loan account.

- Through SMS and email alerts

A confirmation is typically sent by SMS or email shortly after a successful debit. If no confirmation is received by a day or two after the due date, that is usually the first sign of a failed or delayed payment worth checking on the portal.

- Through the bank statement

The debit entry in the linked bank account can be matched against the status shown on the portal. If one shows a debit and the other does not, the mismatch is worth raising early.

Keeping track of your loan EMI due date

The loan EMI due date is fixed at the time of loan disbursal and is mentioned in the loan agreement and repayment schedule, both of which are accessible through the Bajaj Finance App or Web. Since the due date does not change month to month, setting a recurring reminder a few days in advance is usually enough to stay ahead of it, particularly for accounts on manual payment rather than auto-debit. Keeping the registered mobile number and email address updated ensures alerts reach the right person, and a quarterly look at the repayment history on the portal helps spot any mismatch early. Saving payment confirmations until the next statement reflects the payment is also a sensible habit.

Checking overdue status and clearing dues

If an EMI has failed or the due date has passed without payment, the loan account may show an overdue amount. Customers can check overdue status by logging in to their Bajaj Finance account, where the pending amount is displayed against the loan. Once the amount is confirmed, it is possible to pay overdue EMIs through the same account. Clearing an overdue amount promptly keeps the repayment record current and avoids repeated reminders about the pending EMI.

What to do if EMI payment status shows a discrepancy

If the payment status does not match what was expected, such as a debit shown as failed despite sufficient balance, or a payment not reflecting after a few days, raising a service request through the Bajaj Finance App or Web is the fastest way to get it checked. Keeping the bank statement and transaction reference handy speeds up resolution, which is typically completed within 48 business hours.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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