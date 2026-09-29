How to Check Sum Assured Adequacy When Comparing Term Insurance Plans

When you plan your family's financial future, the amount of life insurance coverage you select deserves careful thought. Your policy should reflect the financial responsibilities you expect to leave behind, from household expenses and outstanding debts to important future goals. The right coverage can help your loved ones manage their finances during a difficult period without placing additional pressure on their savings.

At the same time, choosing an amount that is difficult to maintain can affect the value of your financial plan. When comparing term insurance plans, looking beyond the premium can help you assess whether the coverage amount fits your circumstances.

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Let's understand why sum assured adequacy matters and how you can assess it when comparing term insurance plans.

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What Does Sum Assured Adequacy Mean?

Sum assured adequacy refers to having sufficient life insurance coverage to support your family's financial needs if you pass away during the policy term. The right amount depends on several factors, including your income, liabilities, dependents, savings and future financial goals.

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For example, your term insurance plan requirement may be different if you have a home loan and children whose education you need to fund compared with someone who has fewer financial obligations. Assessing these factors before comparing term insurance plans can help you choose coverage based on your actual needs rather than a standard figure.

How to Estimate the Sum Assured You Need

A practical way to estimate your term insurance plan coverage is to assess the financial support your family may need and account for resources already available. Consider these factors together:

1. Income Replacement

Your annual income provides a starting point because your family may need financial support to maintain their standard of living after your passing. Consider the income your family may need to replace over the years.

2. Outstanding Liabilities

Add significant debts such as a home loan, personal loan, or other outstanding obligations. Including these liabilities can help ensure your family has sufficient funds to manage them.

3. Future Financial Goals

Account for upcoming expenses such as your children's higher education, marriage planning, or financial support for dependent family members. Consider how much these goals may cost when the funds are eventually needed.

4. Existing Financial Resources

Your savings, investments, and existing life insurance coverage can reduce the additional protection you may require. Subtract the resources that you reasonably expect your family to access from your estimated requirement.

5. Inflation Adjustment

Factor in inflation when estimating long term expenses. For example, an expense that costs ₹20 lakh today could require considerably more in the future. Accounting for potential increases can make your coverage estimate more realistic.

You can use this simple approach as a starting point:

Estimated sum assured = Income replacement + Outstanding liabilities + Future financial goals + Inflation adjustment - Existing financial resources

This calculation is a starting point rather than a fixed formula. Your age, number of dependents, financial goals, and changing circumstances can influence the sum assured that may be appropriate for you.

A Simple Example of Sum Assured Calculation

Suppose you earn ₹12 lakh a year and have a ₹40 lakh home loan. You estimate that your children's future education could require another ₹35 lakh. You also want to provide income replacement of ₹1.2 crore and have ₹15 lakh in savings that could contribute toward these needs.

Financial consideration

Amount

Income Replacement

₹1.2 crore

Outstanding Home Loan

₹40 lakh

Future Education Expenses

₹35 lakh

Existing Savings

₹15 lakh

Estimated Coverage Requirement

₹1.8 crore

This gives you a starting point for evaluating suitable coverage. A ₹2 crore term insurance policy could be considered if it aligns with your financial responsibilities, long term goals, and premium budget.

5 Things to Consider When Comparing Term Insurance Plans

Once you have estimated the coverage you need, look at the policy as a whole. These factors can help you compare your options and choose coverage that fits your financial situation.

1. Premium Affordability

Check whether the premium fits comfortably within your regular budget. The coverage amount should be sustainable throughout the policy term.

2. Policy Term

Consider how long your family may depend on your income or have significant financial obligations. Choose a policy term that aligns with these responsibilities.

3. Claim Settlement Information

Review the insurer's claim settlement information, policy terms, exclusions, and claim process. This can help you understand what to expect when your family needs to make a claim.

4. Available Riders

Check the riders offered with the policy and their additional costs. Consider those that address financial risks relevant to your circumstances.

5. Policy Terms and Conditions

Read the policy documents carefully to understand exclusions, eligibility conditions, premium payment requirements, and other applicable terms before making your decision.

When Should You Reassess Your Sum Assured?

Your term insurance plan coverage needs can change as your financial responsibilities evolve. Major life events such as marriage, the birth of a child, purchasing a home or taking on a substantial loan can increase the financial protection your family may need.

A significant change in income can also affect your calculation. If your earnings increase or you take on new long term commitments, review your existing coverage to determine if it still meets your needs.

Regular reviews can help you identify potential gaps in protection. They can also help you compare term insurance plans based on your current circumstances instead of relying on an estimate made several years earlier.

Choose a Term Insurance Plan That Reflects Your Financial Priorities

Your financial responsibilities can change significantly over the years, so your life insurance decision should leave room for those changes. Instead of choosing coverage based on a commonly suggested figure, consider how well the policy fits your family's long term financial needs and your ability to maintain the premium.

It is also worth reviewing the insurer's reputation, policy terms, and claim related information before making your decision. Trusted providers like Kotak Life Insurance can be considered when you are evaluating your options and looking for life insurance protection that aligns with your financial priorities.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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