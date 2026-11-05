How to Inspect a Used Car Before Purchase

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Purchasing a used vehicle may be a sensible alternative to a brand new car. But a lower price doesn't always equate to a better deal. Before deciding, the engine, exterior appearance and service history and legal documents must be addressed.

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An in-depth used car inspection can help uncover issues and prevent costly repairs. Prior to purchasing a used vehicle, there are 7 important things to check.

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1. Check the Car's Exterior and Body Condition

The exterior can reveal signs of poor maintenance, previous accidents or repairs. Look for any visible damage and inspect the vehicle in daylight.

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Look for Scratches, Dents, and Rust

Inspect the doors, bumpers, bonnet, roof and boot for scratches and dents. Check for rust on the wheel arches, edges of doors and underbody. If gaps are not uniform between body panels, it can be a sign of previous collision damage.

Inspect Paintwork, Windows, Lights, and Tyres

Look for paint colors that don't match or even surfaces that might suggest repainting. Check windows for cracks and make sure that headlights, indicators and tail lamps are functioning.

Tyres should have sufficient tread and even wear. If one side is worn more than the other, it could be due to alignment, suspension or steering issues.

2. Inspect the Engine and Mechanical Components

The engine and mechanical state are important factors in the reliability and future running costs of a car.

Check Engine Oil, Coolant, and Fluid Leaks

Use the dipstick to check the condition and level of engine oil. Also, check the coolant reservoir and check for oil or coolant leaks around the engine. Look for any fluid stains under the parked car and get a checkup for brake and transmission fluid.

Listen for Unusual Engine Noises

Turn the ignition key to the ON position and listen for any knocking or rattling sounds, excessive vibration and/or irregular idling. Check to see if it starts easily and if warning lights go out after start-up. If unusual noises persist, they should be checked out before purchase.

3. Examine the Interior and Electrical Features

While a clean inside is attractive, all equipment must also function properly.

Test Seats, Seat Belts, and Dashboard Controls

Inspect seats for tears and excessive wear. Inspect seat adjustment, seat belts, door locks, windows and controls on dashboard. See if the odometer reading matches the condition of the vehicle.

Check Air Conditioning, Infotainment, and Safety Features

Test the air conditioning, infotainment system, speakers, USB ports, reverse camera and parking sensors (as available).

Ensure essential safety features, including airbags, ABS and electronic stability control, do not display warning lights.

4. Review the Vehicle History and Service Records

A car's history can provide clues to issues that might not be apparent in an auto inspection. Ask the seller for maintenance records and relevant documents.

Verify Mileage and Maintenance Records

Compare the odometer reading with service invoices and previous maintenance records. Oil changes and regular servicing are signs of responsible maintenance. Inquire about any missing services and significant part replacements.

Check for Accident History and Outstanding Issues

Inquire if the car has ever been in an accident, major repairs, or flooded. Review insurance claim history and, if available, get a vehicle history report.

5. Take the Car for a Test Drive

A test drive test allows you to evaluate the vehicle in real driving conditions. Try different road surfaces rather than limiting the evaluation to a short ride.

Test Brakes, Steering, and Suspension

Test brake smoothness for any abnormal noises or vibrations. The steering should be stable and not drag to one side. Pay attention to any knocking noises or too much bouncing on rough roads.

Evaluate Acceleration, Gear Shifts, and Handling

Test the acceleration and responsiveness of the car to the accelerator. The gear changes should be smooth, with no abnormal jerks or delays. Also, evaluate its stability during turning and driving at various speeds.

6. Verify the Documents Before Buying

The vehicle's legal and ownership records are just as important as its physical condition.

Check the Registration Certificate, Insurance, and PUC

Verify the registration certificate (RC), chassis number and engine number. Make sure that the information is consistent with that of the vehicle and the seller. Check that the insurance policy is valid and the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is available.

Verify Ownership Transfer and Loan Hypothecation

Confirm that the seller is the registered owner. If the car is on loan, verify if the hypothecation has been cancelled on the RC after the loan has been repaid.

Finalise the transaction after completing the ownership transfer via the appropriate RTO process.

7. Get a Professional Pre-Purchase Inspection

Despite self-inspecting the car, it is important to get a second opinion from a professional second-hand car inspection. The engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electrical systems and underbody can all be inspected by a trained mechanic or used car inspection service.

A used car pre-purchase inspection will uncover concealed problems and provide an idea of repair costs. Buyers can also explore platforms such as carandbike to research used cars, compare available options and make a more informed purchase decision. If buying from a dealership, check whether its PDI (pre-delivery inspection) report covers these aspects.

For private purchases, an independent pre-purchase car inspection offers additional assurance.

Conclusion

When purchasing a used car, it's not just about the exterior and price negotiation. Inspecting the mechanical condition, service history, safety features and documents will assist you in making an informed decision.

Take your time, make a proper inspection and test-drive the car before you sign the deal. Taking a little extra care can save you from expensive hassles later.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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