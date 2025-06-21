VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: The upcoming public offering from HDB Financial Services Limited is among the most awaited listings of the year. Backed by HDFC Bank, this retail-focused NBFC will open its ₹12,500 crore initial public offering from June 25 to June 27, 2025.

Investors now have a simpler way to apply using HDFC Sky's One-Click IPO feature, which allows users to complete the application digitally without paperwork. The platform offers flexibility, speed, and transparency across both mobile and web.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the HDB IPO along with how to apply seamlessly.

Issue Size and Key Offer Structure

The HDB Financial IPO is a ₹12,500 crore book-building issue, split into two parts:

-₹2,500 crore worth of fresh issue (3.38 crore shares)

-₹10,000 crore worth of offer for sale (13.51 crore shares)

The price band has been set between ₹700 to ₹740 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 20 shares. At the cut-off price, the minimum application amount for retail investors comes to ₹14,800. The tentative listing date on BSE and NSE is July 2, 2025.

As part of this Mainboard IPO, 44.92% of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 13.48% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 31.44% for retail investors. There are also separate allocations for employees and existing shareholders.

Breakdown of Lot Sizes and Eligibility

The lot sizes for the IPO vary based on investor categories:

-Retail Investors

-Minimum: 1 lot (20 shares) = ₹14,800

-Maximum: 13 lots (260 shares) = ₹1,92,400

-Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII)

-Minimum: 14 lots (280 shares) = ₹2,07,200

-Maximum: 67 lots (1,340 shares) = ₹9,91,600

-Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII)

-Minimum: 68 lots (1,360 shares) = ₹10,06,400

The allotment is expected on June 30, 2025, with refunds and share credits set for July 1, followed by listing on July 2. The cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is 5 PM on the final day of bidding. As one of the most prominent issues in the Upcoming IPO 2025 list, this IPO is likely to draw attention from all investor categories.

Steps to Apply Using HDFC Sky Platform

To apply for the HDB Financial IPO using HDFC Sky's One-Click IPO feature, follow these steps:

-Log in to your HDFC Sky account on mobile or desktop

-Go to "Indian Stocks" and open the "IPO" tab

-Find "HDB Financial Services IPO" in the list and click "Apply Now"

-Enter bid details like lot quantity, price (or select cut-off), and category

-Select UPI as your payment method

-Approve the mandate in your UPI app after receiving the request

-Submit your application and wait for the confirmation notification

The One-Click IPO tool removes the need for form-filling, enabling a paperless and time-efficient experience. Whether you are applying from a desktop or smartphone, the process remains consistent and user-friendly.

Business Overview and Company Presence

HDB Financial Services, established in 2007, operates across three major verticals: Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance, and Consumer Finance. The company also manages a BPO segment offering back-office services, mainly to its parent company, HDFC Bank.

As of March 31, 2025, HDB has 1,771 branches across 1,170 cities and towns, with over 80% of these located in areas outside India's top 20 cities. The company employs over 60,000 individuals and follows a "phygital" distribution model--combining physical presence with digital reach.

Use of IPO Proceeds and Shareholding Changes

The fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company's Tier-I capital base. This capital will support future business requirements such as onward lending under its lending verticals. The offering will also help the company comply with regulatory capital adequacy norms.

Pre-issue, HDFC Bank holds a 94.32% stake in HDB. Post-issue, this will dilute to 74.19%, ensuring broader public shareholding without breaching minimum promoter holding guidelines. The issue will not only infuse capital but also enhance HDB's market visibility.

Conclusion

The HDB Financial Services IPO offers a detailed and structured public issue with clearly defined investment slabs, timelines, and objectives. The application process through HDFC Sky is straightforward, whether accessed via the web or the share market app. With a strong institutional backing, diversified business model, and large branch network, HDB enters the public market at a time of active investor participation across various segments.

Investors can also apply using the HDFC Sky app, which integrates IPO access with real-time investment tracking. The app functions as a complete share market app, allowing users to buy stocks, track portfolios, and monitor IPO applications in a single interface.

