How to Start SIP with Bajaj Broking App in India

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a way to invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals. Want to Start SIP thru Bajaj Broking App? After setting up your account and KYC, the process can be completed online.

If you want to buy a Mutual Fund Online, the Bajaj Broking app allows you to view funds. Check key details and establish a SIP. According to Bajaj Broking, it provides access to over 4,000 mutual fund schemes on its platform. Some schemes allow SIPs to be started from ₹100.

What is a SIP?

SIP is a method of investing a fixed sum of money in a mutual fund periodically. For example, the gap could be one month. Each payment purchases units at the net asset value, or NAV, for that date.

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SIP does not guarantee returns. The value of a mutual fund may rise or fall. Review the fund’s risk level.

For example, the investor may have a long term goal. You are able to set a fixed amount each month for the household budget. Then on each selected date the same amount is invested. Subject to sufficient balance in bank and rules of selected fund.

Step 1: Log in to Bajaj Broking App

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Open the Bajaj Broking app Login with your registered details. The account setup and KYC process has to be completed for new investors. Only then they can invest in mutual funds.

KYC is to check your identity and address. Have your PAN ready. Please have your bank details and registered mobile number ready.

Step 2: Open The Mutual Funds Section

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Once you log in, click on Mutual Funds section. Then you can look for schemes.

Money can be invested in funds such as equity, debt, hybrid, index or sector funds.

Step 3: Choose a Mutual Fund Scheme

Open a fund and read its key details. Check its risk and target, its holdings, costs and timespan. Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Match the fund with your goal. Also check your ability at handling a change in value. Don't pick a scheme just because it has given good returns in a recent period.

Step 4: Select the SIP Option

Once you choose a fund, you need to select SIP in place of one-time payment. Then type in the amount you want to invest each interval.

The minimum SIP is dependent on the scheme. Some schemes can be started with Rs 100, says Bajaj Broking.

Step 5: Specify SIP Date & Frequency

Choose how often you want to invest. Then select the SIP date. A very common option is a monthly SIP.

Select a date that suits your cash flow. Keep a good balance in your linked bank account. Do this before the date of the debit.

Step 6: Register the E-Mandate

By giving an e-mandate, you are giving your authority to the bank to debit the SIP amount on the mentioned dates. Input the bank details required by the platform. Limit on debit.

The bank may require the mandate to be approved from it through net banking or any other recognised mode. Kindly confirm the bank account number and IFSC. Check SIP Amount & Debit Limit also. Now go ahead and make your request.

The SIP starts when the mandate is live.

Step 7: Review and Track the SIP

When SIP is set up, check the details in the app. Check fund name and SIP amount. Also check the date and frequency You can also keep a watch on your mutual fund investment on Bajaj Broking platform.

Review the SIP periodically. Make sure the fund still meets the goal.

Points to Check Before You Start SIP

Maintain sufficient balance in the linked bank account before each SIP date. If a debit is unsuccessful, that instalment may be missed.

Please read the scheme details before investing. Verify the risk level and expense ratio. Check exit load and tax rules wherever applicable. Also verify if there is a lock-in period for the fund.

You can use a SIP calculator to play around with different monthly amounts and time periods. It can show estimated future value. This estimate is based on the rate you entered. There is no promise of return.

Conclusion

First complete KYC to start SIP with Bajaj Broking app. Then open the mutual funds section. Choose a Scheme and SIP. Enter amount and date. Then you set up the bank mandate. Please verify the details before you submit. Once SIP starts, watch it in the app. Check it regularly. A clear objective, choice of funds and consistent payment plan can help keep the SIP anchored to its original purpose. The plan is for every payment to have a clear purpose and a target date.

Sources

• Bajaj Broking, Mutual Fund Investment Online in India:https://www.bajajbroking.in/mutual-funds

• Bajaj Broking, How to Start SIP Using E-Mandate:https://www.bajajbroking.in/knowledge-center/how-to-start-sip-using-e-mandate

• Bajaj Broking, SIP Calculator: https://www.bajajbroking.in/calculators/sip-calculator

• AMFI, Investor Corner: https://www.amfiindia.com/investor

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