How to Transfer the RC After Selling Your Car: A Complete 2026 Walkthrough

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New Delhi [India], June 20: RC transfer is the official update of the Registration Certificate to show the new owner. Until it is done, the car is still registered to you, which means challans, accidents or misuse can still reach you. That is why transfer is not a formality; it is the step that ends your legal connection to the car.

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Many post-sale disputes come from a transfer that was delayed or never completed. Treating the transfer as the real finish line, rather than the moment money changes hands, protects you.

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Organised platforms such as Cars24 provide RC transfer support and let sellers check transfer status online, though the actual recording of the transfer is done by the RTO and the timeline varies by state.

What documents and forms are needed to transfer the RC?

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The core forms are Form 29, the notice of transfer, and Form 30, the application to record it. Alongside them, you need the original RC, a valid insurance policy, a Pollution Under Control certificate, and ID and address proof for both parties.

If the car had a loan, the loan closure NOC and Form 35 must clear the hypothecation first. For an inter-state sale, Form 28 and an NOC from your RTO are required. The forms-and-fees table below lists what to carry and what it does.

Forms, documents and fees for RC transfer, as provided by car experts from Cars24:

What are the exact steps to transfer ownership?

The steps are straightforward when the documents are ready. First, complete and sign Form 29 and Form 30. Second, submit them with the RC, insurance, PUC and ID proof to the RTO, online through Parivahan where available or in person. Third, pay the transfer fee.

Fourth, the RTO verifies the documents and, in some cases, may ask for a physical appearance. Fifth, the transfer is recorded, and the updated RC is issued in the buyer's name. Keep an acknowledgement at each stage.

How long does RC transfer realistically take?

Standard RC transfer is often described as taking a few weeks, but real-world processing can run longer depending on the state, RTO workload, document completeness and whether the sale is inter-state. Missing papers or a name mismatch can add delays.

Avoid treating any single timeline as a promise. RTO processing is outside a seller's or platform's direct control, so plan for variation and follow up if the window passes. Inter-state transfers, which add Form 28 and an NOC, generally take longer than same-state ones.

How do you confirm the transfer is complete?

Do not rely on a verbal confirmation. Check the vehicle status on the VAHAN portal or your state transport department's site, where you can see the current registered owner. The transfer is complete only when the buyer's name appears, and yours is gone.

Keep the transfer acknowledgement, the updated RC details if shared, and your copies of Form 29 and Form 30. If the status still shows your name after the expected window, raise it with the RTO or the party handling the transfer, and keep a written record of every follow-up.

If you sold through an organised platform such as Cars24, you can use its online status check, but still verify the change on VAHAN, since the platform drives the process while the RTO records it.

Key terms defined

- RC transfer: The official change of the registered owner in RTO and VAHAN records.

- Form 29: The notice of transfer of ownership submitted to the RTO.

- Form 30: The application to record the ownership change in RTO records.

- VAHAN: The national vehicle registration database where ownership can be checked.

- Transfer fee: The RTO charge for processing the ownership change.

Limitations and edge cases

Transfer timelines are not guaranteed and depend on the RTO, the completeness of documents, and whether the sale crosses state lines. Some RTOs may require the seller to appear in person, which adds time. A duplicate RC, a name or address mismatch, or pending challans can hold up the process. Fees differ by state and vehicle type.

Why this matters for sellers

The transfer is the real finish line, not the payment. An organised platform such as Cars24 can drive and track the RC transfer, but you should still confirm completion on VAHAN, because your name stays at risk until it is recorded.

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