How ULIP Schemes Combine Market Linked Growth With Life Cover

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: When you plan your finances, you may want your money to support future goals while giving your family financial protection. Balancing these priorities can become difficult when you consider separate financial products for each need.

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ULIP schemes bring investment and life insurance together under one policy. Their investment component is linked to market performance, while the insurance component provides life cover according to the policy terms. This structure can help you work towards long term financial goals while providing life cover for your loved ones.

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What are ULIP Schemes and How Do They Work?

ULIP schemes are life insurance products that combine life insurance coverage with a market linked investment component. When you pay a premium, the amount is allocated according to the policy terms after applicable charges and deductions. The investment portion is used to purchase units in the funds you select.

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Depending on the policy, these may include equity oriented, debt oriented, or other fund options. The value of these units can rise or fall based on market performance.

A ULIP scheme has two distinct components within the same policy. Here’s how each part works,

1. Premium Allocation

A portion of the premium is allocated toward the investment component after applicable charges and deductions, according to the policy terms.

2. Fund Selection

The investment portion is used to purchase units in the funds you select. Depending on the policy, these may include equity oriented, debt oriented, or other fund options.

3. Market Linked Growth

The value of the fund units can rise or fall based on market conditions. Therefore, the investment component carries market risk, and potential growth should not be treated as a guaranteed return unless specifically stated in the policy.

4. Life Insurance Coverage

The insurance component provides life cover for the specified policy term. In case of the policyholder's untimely demise during the policy period, the nominee may receive the applicable death benefit, subject to the policy terms and conditions.

5. Combined Financial Protection and Investment

A ULIP brings life insurance protection and an investment component together within one policy. This can allow you to work toward long term financial goals while maintaining life cover for your family.

How Market Linked Funds Can Support Long Term Financial Goals

ULIP schemes offer market linked funds that can give you different ways to approach your investment goals. Your fund selection can influence the level of market exposure and the potential fluctuations in your investment value.

An equity oriented fund may invest primarily in stocks and can experience greater short term fluctuations. A debt oriented fund generally focuses on fixed income instruments and may have a different risk profile. Some policies may also provide funds with a combination of asset classes.

Your investment horizon is important when assessing these options. If your goal is several years away, you may have more time to remain invested through periods of market volatility. For a goal that is closer, you may prefer an investment approach that aligns with your shorter time frame and risk tolerance.

Long term investing can also give your investment more time to benefit from compounding. A compound interest calculator can help you understand how periodic contributions could potentially grow over time based on an assumed rate of return.

However, projected values should be viewed as illustrations rather than assured outcomes. The actual value of your investment can depend on fund performance, charges, premium allocation, and market conditions.

Key Factors to Consider Before Choosing a ULIP

Before choosing among ULIP schemes, evaluate the complete policy rather than focusing on projected investment growth alone. The following factors can help you compare options more effectively.

1. Life Cover and Death Benefit

Check the amount of life cover provided and understand how the death benefit is calculated and paid under the policy. Consider your family's financial responsibilities, outstanding liabilities, and future needs when assessing whether the coverage is appropriate.

2. Fund Options and Investment Risk

Review the available funds, their investment objectives, asset allocation, and risk profiles. Select an option that matches your financial goal, investment horizon, and ability to handle market fluctuations.

3. Policy Charges

Read the policy documents to understand applicable charges. Depending on the product, these may include premium allocation charges, policy administration charges, fund management charges, and mortality charges. These costs can affect the amount available for investment and the overall policy value.

4. Policy Term and Flexibility

Check the premium payment requirements, policy term, fund switching provisions, partial withdrawal rules, and conditions related to surrender or discontinuance. Understanding these provisions can help you determine whether the policy fits your financial plans.

ULIP Schemes vs Separate Life Insurance and Investments

You may also consider purchasing life insurance and investments separately. The better approach depends on your financial preferences, goals, and how you want to manage each component.

ULIP Scheme

- Life cover: Included under policy terms

- Investment: Market-linked funds within the policy

- Fund selection: Limited to options offered under the policy

- Management: Insurance and investment within one policy

- Charges: Vary according to the policy

- Investment risk: Depends on the selected fund

Separate Insurance and Investment Plans

- Life cover: Purchased through a separate life insurance plan

- Investment: Selected independently

- Fund selection: Depends on the investment option you choose

- Management: Insurance and investments managed independently

- Charges: Vary based on the plans selected

- Investment risk: Depends on the chosen investment

ULIP schemes may suit you if you prefer an integrated structure and are comfortable managing market linked investments within an insurance policy. Separate products may be preferable if you want to select your insurance coverage and investments independently.

Make an Informed Choice Based on Your Financial Goals

Choosing an insurance and investment product requires you to look beyond potential returns. If you are considering a ULIP scheme, first identify the level of life cover your family may need and the financial goal you want to pursue. Then compare available funds, charges, policy benefits, flexibility, and investment risks.

Life insurance providers like Kotak Life Insurance offer ULIP plans that combine life cover with market linked investment opportunities. With Kotak Life Insurance, policyholders can benefit from a 99.5% claim settlement ratio for FY25 to 26, a solvency ratio of 2.21, and an NPS score of 60, ranking second in the industry.

The right choice should fit your financial responsibilities, investment horizon, and budget. Take time to compare suitable options and review the policy terms carefully before making an informed financial decision.

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