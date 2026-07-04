How Underrated Club Grew 400% in FY26: The D2C Streetwear Brand Nobody Saw Coming

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Homegrown streetwear brand Underrated Club has reported a 400% year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY26, with revenue increasing from ₹2 crore in FY25 to more than ₹10 crore in FY26. The milestone marks a major year for the brand, which has steadily built a loyal customer base by focusing on quality products, comfortable fits, and accessible premium fashion.

Advertisement

What started as a young streetwear label has grown into a brand known for its oversized t-shirts, denim, cargos, and everyday essentials. The company recorded an average order value of ₹2,500 in FY26, showing that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in products that combine quality, style, and long-term wearability.

Advertisement

Customer loyalty has been one of the biggest drivers behind this growth. Around 30% of customers return to shop with the brand again, with many making repeat purchases across different categories. The company believes its focus on product quality, fit, and consistency has helped build that trust and encouraged customers to come back.

Quick commerce also emerged as an important growth channel for the business, contributing nearly 35% of growth in FY26. As shopping habits continue to change, customers are increasingly looking for convenience and faster access to their favourite products. The company sees this shift as an opportunity to reach consumers in a way that fits naturally into their everyday lives.

Advertisement

Among all categories, denim, oversized t-shirts, and cargos stood out as the strongest performers during the year. Premium denim, especially relaxed and baggy fits, has become one of the brand's biggest success stories. The growing popularity of these styles reflects a larger shift in how young consumers are dressing today, with comfort and versatility becoming just as important as style.

Growth was led by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, highlighting strong demand from both metro and emerging urban markets. While Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad continue to be important fashion hubs, cities like Pune are also seeing a growing appetite for premium streetwear and digitally native fashion brands. The trend signals that demand for homegrown labels is no longer limited to a few major cities and is steadily expanding across the country.

Commenting on the milestone, Abhishek Teri, Founder of Underrated Club, said:

"We started Underrated Club with a simple idea: create products that people genuinely enjoy wearing and can come back to again and again. Seeing customers trust the brand, return for another purchase, and recommend us to others has been incredibly rewarding. Achieving 400% year-on-year growth and crossing ₹10 crore in revenue is a huge milestone for us, but more than the numbers, it shows that there is a growing community that connects with what we're building."

India's fashion industry has seen a noticeable rise in homegrown D2C brands over the last few years. Consumers today are more open to discovering new labels that offer quality, originality, and value. Streetwear, in particular, continues to attract young shoppers who are looking for clothing that feels personal and fits naturally into their lifestyle.

For Underrated Club, the focus remains on building for the long term. The company plans to continue strengthening its product categories, improving accessibility, and expanding its reach while staying committed to the quality and customer experience that have shaped its growth so far.

What began as a small homegrown streetwear label has grown into a ₹10 crore business in just a few years. And with strong customer retention, category momentum, and growing demand across India's urban markets, Underrated Club is proving that sometimes the brands nobody sees coming are the ones that make the biggest impact.

About Underrated Club

Underrated Club is a homegrown Indian streetwear brand built around quality, comfort, and everyday style. Known for its oversized essentials, shirts, cargos, denim, and modern streetwear staples, the brand creates clothing designed for real life. Every piece is made with a focus on strong fits, dependable fabrics, and long-term wearability. With a growing community across India, Underrated Club continues to make premium fashion more accessible while staying true to quality, comfort, and thoughtful design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)