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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: With the BFSI sector of India continuing to grow across digital, retail and financial world, the requirement for job-ready professionals within the industry is becoming highly critical. However, many freshers are finding the leap from academic learning to actual industry roles in BFSI a difficult proposition.

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Recognising the emerging need to bridge this gap, UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI has created a specialised talent development ecosystem aimed at helping freshers transition into successful careers in BFSI with confidence, ease, and efficiency.

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With a legacy of 17+ years, 2,00,000+ professionals trained and more than 1,00,000 first-time job seekers placed, the workforce development company is widely regarded as one of the strongest launching platforms for careers in banking and finance in India. In fact, 1 out of every 5 bankers in India today has been part of Manipal's BFSI learning ecosystem.

Smooth Transition - From Fresher to a Job-Ready Professional

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The graduates generally join the workforce with a dearth of practical exposure to customer interaction, regulatory compliance, sales responsibilities, and digital banking workflows. This gap creates hesitation and slows down the early professional growth.

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI solves this problem through its career-specific, industry-focused professional programs that train learners for the exact roles that they will perform in leading banks and financial institutions.

Each program blends classroom learning, simulations as well as role-play activities with real-time exposure and ongoing mentoring to ensure that students can step into their first job prepared, confident and workplace-ready.

Career Pathways Designed Around Real BFSI Job Roles

MABFSI offers job-assured, industry-focused programs with leading BFSI partners to support a smooth transition into the industry. These are not generic bank job courses but role-specific career launchpads.

Some flagship programs include -

Axis Bank Young Bankers Program

- One of the most popular entry programs for a career in banking within India, offering comprehensive core banking training, compliance, customer service and product advisory.

- Career outcome: Assistant Manager at Axis Bank.

HDFC Life Smart Achievers Program

- Ideal for students entering the BFSI domain through the life insurance and financial advisory route.

- Career outcome: Sales Manager at HDFC Life.

TATA AIG Young Achievers Program

- A strong entry point into general insurance, covering customer servicing, distribution and risk-related advisory.

- Career outcome: Channel Sales Manager at TATA AIG General Insurance.

Each of these programs is tailor-made with training based on real-life role workflows so that students understand the role and its responsibilities long before they enter the first branch or regional office.

Real-World Learning That Builds Confidence

Learners are exposed to -

- Customer conversation handling

- Regulatory and compliance documentation

- Advisory services for banking products

- Sales negotiation and target planning

- Operational workflow systems

- Digital banking and core banking software

- Job-Guaranteed Career Security for Freshers

A major concern for graduates is uncertainty about employment. MABFSI addresses this through its job-assured program model, where eligible learners receive provisional offer letters even before fee payment, giving them clarity and confidence from the start. This removes stress and helps learners focus on growth and skill-building rather than job hunting.

Faculty and Industry Network That Make the Difference

With 220+ experienced faculty from BFSI backgrounds - including branch managers, VPs, regional heads as well as senior bankers - students learn from professionals who have walked the same journey.

The Academy's strong network of 50+ BFSI partners ensures that learners transition into meaningful careers across banks, NBFCs, fintechs and insurance companies. This entire ecosystem of training + mentorship + hiring support makes the transition from fresher to working professional seamless.

For freshers, BFSI remains one of the strongest sectors offering a secure and promising career in India. And Manipal Academy of Banking continues to be among the most trusted stepping stones into it. Students not only get trained here, but they also get supported and placed into the future they are working so hard for.

About UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI

Established in 2008, Manipal Academy of BFSI, a UNext Learning entity and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), is a premier institution that provides industry-relevant education and training for both freshers and experienced professionals in traditional operations, sales, and new-generation roles within the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. With a focus on innovation and learner-centricity, UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI offers a wide range of programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the BFSI industry. Today, the academy of BFSI annually trains over 15,000 BFSI industry professionals for its industry partners. With our expertise and deep understanding of market needs, our goal is to create the leaders of tomorrow and build a top-notch workforce for the BFSI industry.

Impact Over The Years

1.17+ Years Of Legacy

2. 2,00,000+ Professionals Trained

3.1 In 5 Bankers In India Is Our Alum

4.1,00,000+ First-Time Professionals Trained

5.50+ Client Partnerships

6.220+ Experienced Faculty

Contact Information:

Thanisandra Campus

Manipal Academy of Banking & Insurance

Survey No.36/1 - Chokanahalli,

Jakkur Post- Off Thannisandra Road

Bangalore - 560 064.

(near Regal Hospital / Bharathiya City Road)

Corporate Office

UNext Learning Pvt Ltd

1/1, 1st Floor, UNext Towers, 1/1,

Old Madras Rd, off Mahatma Gandhi Road, near Trinity Circle,

Halasuru, Bengaluru - 560008, Karnataka

Website: https://manipalbfsi.com/

Email: hello@manipalbfsi.com

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