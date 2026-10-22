Hoymiles Introduces MiS 6-in-1 Microinverter in India at REI Expo 2026 Along with Complete Solar and Storage Solutions

GREATER NOIDA, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in module-level power electronics and energy storage, has introduced its MiS 6-in-1 microinverter (MIS-3680-W) to the Indian market, alongside solutions spanning residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale applications at the REI expo. Hoymiles has demonstrated how its technologies support diverse energy needs, from rooftop solar generation to large-scale storage. Hoymiles Founder and CEO Dr. Yang Bo and Vice President Mr. Guy Rong attended the event, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to India.

MiS 6-in-1 Microinverter: Smarter, More Flexible Solar for Indian Homes

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Designed for Indian rooftops, the MIS-3680-W connects up to six PV modules to a single microinverter, offering flexible configurations and efficient power generation.

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With two MPPTs, it supports unbalanced layouts of zero to three modules per input and up to 2,200 W conversion power per channel. Its industry-first dynamic power adjustment technology can shift power utilization between inputs in over-paneling scenarios, capturing more available solar energy when one string is shaded.

Built for demanding outdoor conditions, the microinverter features IP67 protection, dual-sided heat dissipation and a wide 160–295 V AC operating range to help maintain performance amid voltage fluctuations. Through the S-Miles Cloud platform, installers can remotely monitor systems and diagnose faults, reducing unnecessary site visits.

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Installation is simplified by the Flex-S3 cable and dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. For multi-unit systems, Wi-Fi Mesh technology enables one-touch network configuration and synchronized settings, delivering 70% faster commissioning. The product also comes with a 12-year standard warranty and support from an India-based technical team.

Complete Solutions for Every Scale of Energy

Along with the MiS 6-in-1 microinverter, Hoymiles also presented its five energy solutions: residential solar and storage systems, plug-in storage with AI-powered energy management, liquid-cooled C&I solutions, utility-scale solar and storage, and high-efficiency power conversion systems (PCS) designed for demanding grid conditions.

A Long-Term Partner in India's Energy Transition

Through partnerships with regional distributors and an expanding sales and service network, Hoymiles continues to strengthen its presence across India. By combining reliable technology, flexible solar generation and integrated storage solutions, the company aims to help customers make better use of clean energy.

As India accelerates its renewable energy transition, Hoymiles remains committed to working with local partners and customers to make energy more accessible, reliable and efficient for all.

MIS-3680-W microinverter

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