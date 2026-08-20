HP Global Launches Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II in Haridwar with Rs 100 Crore Investment

National, 20th August 2026 : HP Global today announced its foray into the Haridwar real estate market with the launch of Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, a premium residential project entailing an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore. Spread across nearly 2.5 lakh sq ft, the project will offer 200 units across a mix of configurations, catering to buyers seeking a home rooted in spirituality, wellness, and holistic living.

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• 200-unit residential project spread across 2.5 lakh sq ft, aimed at spiritual and wellness-focused homebuyers • Company plans further expansion in Uttarakhand, with land acquisition already underway in Rishikesh Located along the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway and in proximity to Patanjali Yogpeeth and the banks of the Ganga, Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II builds on the success of its predecessor project, which has already been delivered and is home to a thriving resident community. The new phase is being funded through a combination of investor participation and internal accruals, and is slated for completion within 18 months.

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Units at Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II are priced at Rs 6,000 per sq ft, positioning the project competitively within Haridwar's evolving residential landscape, which has seen rising interest from buyers looking beyond metro cities for spiritually-aligned, wellness-oriented living spaces.

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"With Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, we are not just building homes — we are creating a sanctuary for those who seek balance, wellness, and a deeper connection to spirituality in their everyday lives. Haridwar's unique positioning as a spiritual and yogic hub, combined with growing buyer interest in tier-2 wellness destinations, makes this the right market for us to enter and grow in” said Dr. Annkit A Jayant, Founder & CEO, HP Global.

The project is designed to appeal primarily to spiritual and wellness seekers — including retirees, NRIs, and second-home buyers — looking for a residence that offers proximity to the Ganga and the Patanjali Yogpeeth ecosystem, along with modern amenities such as a swimming pool, yoga and meditation spaces, a dedicated temple, senior citizen zones, and landscaped green surroundings.

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The announcement follows the successful delivery of Amrit Aarogyam Phase-I, which has already established itself as a preferred residential address in the region, with strong buyer response and a well-settled community of residents.

HP Global has also confirmed plans to expand its footprint beyond Haridwar, with the company already in the process of evaluating land acquisition opportunities in Rishikesh — reinforcing its broader strategy of building a portfolio of spiritually and wellness-positioned residential projects across Uttarakhand's tier-2 spiritual corridors.

"This is only the beginning of our journey in Uttarakhand. We see immense potential in developing thoughtfully designed residences across the state's spiritual belt, and Rishikesh is a natural next step for us," the spokesperson added.

HP Global is a leading real estate development company committed to excellence in every facet of real estate, with a specialized focus on high-end residential developments. The company is dedicated to creating long-term value for homeowners and investors through quality-driven, transparent, and customer-centric real estate offerings. Guided by its philosophy of being a "Partner in Vision, Investor in Growth," HP Global focuses on identifying high-potential markets and developing thoughtfully designed spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern living. With its recent entry into Haridwar through Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, the company is expanding its footprint into Uttarakhand's emerging spiritual and wellness real estate corridor, with further expansion planned across the region.

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