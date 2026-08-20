DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / HP Global Launches Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II in Haridwar with Rs 100 Crore Investment

HP Global Launches Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II in Haridwar with Rs 100 Crore Investment

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

National, 20th August 2026 : HP Global today announced its foray into the Haridwar real estate market with the launch of Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, a premium residential project entailing an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore. Spread across nearly 2.5 lakh sq ft, the project will offer 200 units across a mix of configurations, catering to buyers seeking a home rooted in spirituality, wellness, and holistic living.

Advertisement

• 200-unit residential project spread across 2.5 lakh sq ft, aimed at spiritual and wellness-focused homebuyers • Company plans further expansion in Uttarakhand, with land acquisition already underway in Rishikesh Located along the Delhi-Haridwar Expressway and in proximity to Patanjali Yogpeeth and the banks of the Ganga, Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II builds on the success of its predecessor project, which has already been delivered and is home to a thriving resident community. The new phase is being funded through a combination of investor participation and internal accruals, and is slated for completion within 18 months.

Advertisement

Units at Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II are priced at Rs 6,000 per sq ft, positioning the project competitively within Haridwar's evolving residential landscape, which has seen rising interest from buyers looking beyond metro cities for spiritually-aligned, wellness-oriented living spaces.

Advertisement

"With Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, we are not just building homes — we are creating a sanctuary for those who seek balance, wellness, and a deeper connection to spirituality in their everyday lives. Haridwar's unique positioning as a spiritual and yogic hub, combined with growing buyer interest in tier-2 wellness destinations, makes this the right market for us to enter and grow in” said Dr. Annkit A Jayant, Founder & CEO, HP Global.

The project is designed to appeal primarily to spiritual and wellness seekers — including retirees, NRIs, and second-home buyers — looking for a residence that offers proximity to the Ganga and the Patanjali Yogpeeth ecosystem, along with modern amenities such as a swimming pool, yoga and meditation spaces, a dedicated temple, senior citizen zones, and landscaped green surroundings.

Advertisement

The announcement follows the successful delivery of Amrit Aarogyam Phase-I, which has already established itself as a preferred residential address in the region, with strong buyer response and a well-settled community of residents.

HP Global has also confirmed plans to expand its footprint beyond Haridwar, with the company already in the process of evaluating land acquisition opportunities in Rishikesh — reinforcing its broader strategy of building a portfolio of spiritually and wellness-positioned residential projects across Uttarakhand's tier-2 spiritual corridors.

"This is only the beginning of our journey in Uttarakhand. We see immense potential in developing thoughtfully designed residences across the state's spiritual belt, and Rishikesh is a natural next step for us," the spokesperson added.

HP Global is a leading real estate development company committed to excellence in every facet of real estate, with a specialized focus on high-end residential developments. The company is dedicated to creating long-term value for homeowners and investors through quality-driven, transparent, and customer-centric real estate offerings. Guided by its philosophy of being a "Partner in Vision, Investor in Growth," HP Global focuses on identifying high-potential markets and developing thoughtfully designed spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern living. With its recent entry into Haridwar through Amrit Aarogyam Phase-II, the company is expanding its footprint into Uttarakhand's emerging spiritual and wellness real estate corridor, with further expansion planned across the region.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts