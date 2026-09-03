HP or ASUS: Which Laptop Brand Should One Buy This Festive Season

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: With the festive season around the corner and Janmashtami offers flooding the markets, many buyers are using this window to plan a laptop upgrade. Two of the major brands that dominate this segment in India – HP and ASUS- both offer configurations across budget, mid-range and premium price points. Buyers comparing HP and ASUS this season have a genuine choice to make, with the right pick depending on the specs and features they offer.

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Buyers exploring ASUS and HP laptops can browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare specifications side by side, and visit any of the 1.5+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, buyers can split the cost of their preferred laptop into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing the upfront payment burden.

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HP and ASUS: comparing the two major laptop brands

HP’s current lineup leans toward Intel Core Ultra processors across its Pavilion and 14-series models, offering strong battery efficiency and Arc graphics for everyday multitasking. ASUS spans a wider range, from Chromebooks and ExpertBook productivity laptops to the TUF Gaming series with dedicated NVIDIA graphics. Buyers prioritising battery life and slim design may lean toward HP, while those wanting configurable RAM options or gaming performance may find ASUS a stronger fit.

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Best HP and ASUS laptops to buy this season

Take a look at some of the best ASUS laptops and HP laptops that one can consider as a buying option:

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA566NFR-HN259W

Built for buyers who want casual gaming or content creation on a mid-range budget, this laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with dedicated NVIDIA graphics.

* Display size: 15.6-inch

* Display type: IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080 px

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Octa-Core

* Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

* Battery: 48 WHrs

* Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

2. HP Pavilion 16-AF0015TU

Suited for buyers who want a larger display for productivity and streaming without a heavy price tag.

* Display size: 16-inch

* Display type: IPS LCD, 1920 x 1200 px

* Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125U

* Graphics: Intel Graphics (Arc)

* Battery: 11 hours of battery life

* Storage: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

3. ASUS ExpertBook P1 P1503CVA-S71075WS

A strong pick for buyers who need higher RAM for multitasking, spreadsheets, or light editing work.

* Display size: 15.6-inch

* Display type: IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080 px

* Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H, Octa-Core

* Graphics: Intel UHD

* Battery: 50 WHrs

* Storage: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

4. HP 14-gr1036TU

A compact option for buyers who prioritise portability alongside a newer processor generation.

* Display size: 14-inch

* Display type: IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080 px

* Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

* Graphics: Intel Arc

* Battery: 8.30 hours of battery life

* Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

5. HP Victus 15-fa2303TX

Aimed at buyers who want dedicated graphics for gaming and creative workloads at the premium end.

* Display size: 15.6-inch

* Display type: IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080 px

* Processor: Intel Core i5-14450HX, Deca-Core

* Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

* Battery: 70 WHrs

* Storage: 24GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

ASUS and HP laptops – Prices in India

Prices across these five models span budget-friendly mid-range picks to premium gaming-capable configurations, giving buyers options at every stage of their upgrade.

* ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA566NFR-HN259W – Rs. 55,990

* HP Pavilion 16-AF0015TU – Rs. 64,990

* ASUS ExpertBook P1 P1503CVA-S71075WS – Rs. 71,990

* HP 14-gr1036TU – Rs. 89,900

* HP Victus 15-fa2303TX – Rs. 1,15,000

Festive offers for this Janmashtami

Buyers can avail additional benefits on their laptop purchase this Janmashtami by checking eligibility for Bajaj Finance offers at the time of checkout. One can get their preferred laptop on Easy EMIs starting from as low as Rs. 830/month*. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer and a flexible tenure of 3 to 60 months.

*Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Buyers should check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How to shop using Bajaj Finance

Here is how one can get the laptop of their choice by financing options from Bajaj Finance:

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Select the HP or ASUS laptop variant preferred.

3. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP.

4. Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months.

5. Complete the purchase and take the new laptop home the same day.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global Ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with a Stable outlook from Moody’s Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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