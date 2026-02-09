PNN

New Delhi [India], February 9: HROne, a leading AI-powered HR software platform, has announced the HROne AI Summit 2026--the world's largest two-day virtual summit focused on AI accountability, governance, and decision ownership in HR, scheduled for February 12-13, 2026.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, HR is moving from experimentation to expectation--where people decisions shaped by algorithms are increasingly scrutinised at the leadership and board level. The HROne AI Summit is positioned as a decision-grade forum addressing this shift, focusing not on tools or trends, but on how HR leaders own, explain, and defend AI-led people decisions.

The summit will bring together 35+ HR and AI leaders, including globally respected HR thinkers such as Dr. T. V. Rao, Harjeet Khanduja, and Dr. Dieter Veldsman, alongside CHROs and senior HR leaders from Indian and global enterprises where AI already influences hiring, performance management, workforce analytics, and compliance decisions.

A Global Leadership Gap in AI for HR

Globally, AI in HR has moved from optional experimentation to operational reality. While AI tools are now embedded across recruitment, performance evaluation, attrition prediction, and workforce planning, accountability for AI-led people decisions remains uneven.

Despite widespread adoption, there is no single large-scale forum focused specifically on decision ownership, governance frameworks, and leadership accountability in AI for HR. The HROne AI Summit addresses this gap by convening HR leaders around one central question: how should HR remain the decision owner as AI increasingly shapes people outcomes?

Within the first 48 hours of opening registrations, thousands of senior HR leaders signed up for the summit--signalling growing global demand for decision-grade AI guidance rather than surface-level discussions on technology.

Beyond Sponsor Panels: A Decision-First Summit

Unlike sponsor-led HR conferences that focus on AI tools, vendor stacks, or future predictions, the HROne AI Summit is designed around a sharper truth: AI in HR is no longer optional, and the gap between AI adoption and decision accountability is widening fast.

The summit prioritises thought leadership backed by execution-grade playbooks, examining what is already happening inside organisations today--and how HR leaders are responding in real time.

35+ Leaders Examine How AI Is Reshaping HR Decision Authority

Across two days, sessions will feature participation from HR and AI leaders who are directly accountable for AI-led people decisions inside enterprises.

Discussions will focus on the questions HR leaders are now expected to answer in boardrooms, audit reviews, and executive leadership meetings globally, including:

- What boards will expect from CHROs on AI readiness, governance, and accountability by 2027, as HR steps into a more strategic, decision-owning role

- How AI-led screening, assessments, and hiring intelligence are already reshaping who organisations hire--and why, fundamentally rewiring recruitment outcomes

- How predictive workforce analytics is being used by CHROs to anticipate attrition, manage exposure, and protect organisational performance before risks materialise

- How HR leaders are addressing bias, transparency, and explainability as AI increasingly influences people decisions--and what trustworthy AI means in practice

- What level of AI literacy HR leaders must command to lead confidently without becoming technologists, while partnering effectively across technology and business teams

The emphasis is deliberate: AI adoption without ownership creates leadership risk.

HROne to Release AI in HR 2026 Report at the Summit

At the summit, HROne will release its flagship research report, AI in HR 2026: State of Adoption, Readiness & Impact, one of the most comprehensive global assessments of AI readiness, governance, and decision maturity in HR.

Based on extensive data analysis and inputs from HR leaders across organisation sizes and sectors, the report reveals that while AI usage in HR is accelerating, decision ownership and governance are lagging behind adoption, creating execution risk and credibility gaps for HR leadership.

This finding underpins the core theme of the HROne AI Summit 2026: AI adoption without ownership creates leadership risk.

Preparing HR for Board-Level and Regulatory Scrutiny

Beyond on-stage discussions, registered participants will receive non-public, decision-grade AI resources, designed to be used in board reviews, audits, and executive discussions--not experimentation.

These include:

- AI decision roadmaps outlining adoption priorities and governance choices over the next 12-18 months

- Operational frameworks for recruitment, performance management, attrition risk, and compliance

- Curated AI workflows aligned to specific HR decision contexts

- Closed-door case walkthroughs detailing what worked, what failed, and why

- Frameworks to explain, justify, and defend AI-led people decisions

The intent is clear: to move HR leaders from participation to authority in AI-driven decision-making.

HROne Steps In as a Global AI-for-HR Convenor

The HROne AI Summit is positioned as a moment for HR leaders to recalibrate collectively before accountability is enforced externally by boards, regulators, or enterprise risk frameworks.

HROne is not launching a conference--it is shaping how AI-for-HR leadership is defined globally. Rather than treating AI as a technology trend or vendor capability, HROne is positioning AI as a leadership obligation that HR must define on its own terms.

"This summit exists because HR leaders demanded clarity, not hype. AI is no longer something HR can watch from the sidelines--it's a set of decisions that will define trust, productivity, and leadership in organisations. At HROne, our focus is on building intelligent, future-ready software that helps HR leaders confidently adopt AI, explain its impact, and take ownership of these choices when it matters most," said Karan Jain, Founder, HROne.

What Comes Next for HR in an AI-Led Enterprise

With over 10,000 HR leaders expected to participate, the HROne AI Summit signals a broader shift underway across organisations: AI capability in HR is no longer a supporting competence--it is becoming a leadership differentiator.

As AI reshapes how people decisions are made, measured, and questioned, the distance between HR leaders who can confidently own these decisions and those who cannot will continue to widen. For HR software platforms and the leaders who rely on them, AI-for-HR is no longer a capability--it is a leadership posture. The HROne AI Summit marks that shift.

