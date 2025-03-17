PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: HROne, a leading HR Automation Software, has been recognized in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards.

#1 Company in India in HCM Software Category

#1 Company in APAC in HCM Software Category

#1 HCM Software Worldwide- Highest Customer Satisfaction

#1 Ranked Indian Origin HR Software in Top 50 Global Software Products

Outranking 1.25 lacs global products, HROne's consistent focus on customer satisfaction, product innovation, and operational simplification has earned it a top spot alongside industry giants like Salesforce, Asana, Hootsuite, Jira, Notion, ChatGPT, and ZoomInfo.

"Customer Trust Put Us Here"--Says Karan Jain, Founder of HROne

"This recognition is about the people who made it happen," said Karan Jain, Founder, HROne. "Our mission has always been to simplify HR so businesses can focus on their people. Being recognized among the best in the world validates that we are making a real impact where it matters most--our customers' success."

"What makes this award special is that it comes directly from the people who use our product every day. It's not an internal metric--it's real, verified customer feedback. This is proof that customer-obsessive mindset works."

Proof of Excellence: How HROne Made an Impact in 2024?

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Thus, HROne's ranking is the direct reflection of exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.

Customer Impact Snapshot (2024):

* 107 new features released--with 84 directly shaped by customer feedback.

* 10,000 HR tasks automated per month per 500 employees--saving businesses approximately 500 hours monthly, totaling 48,00,000 hours saved across all customers.

* 70 lakh payslips processed--ensuring timely and accurate payroll for thousands of employees.

* 60 million attendance logs recorded--streamlining workforce tracking and improving operational efficiency.

* 2.5 million Mood Bot responses tracked--giving companies real-time insights into employee sentiment and happiness.

* Rs6000 crore+ in expense claims processed--ensuring seamless reimbursement with minimal manual effort.

What Sets HROne Apart?

HROne's competitive edge lies in its focus on ease of use, quick set up and personalized customer support. The platform's intuitive design ensures that HR professionals and employees alike can navigate even the most complex tasks with minimal effort.

HROne's dedicated customer support model includes HR desk chatbot for instant answers, Live chat support of AskHROne and personalized SPOC (Single Point of Contact) for customer support who understands each client's industry and business needs.

"We treat our customers like partners, not ticket numbers," Jain explained. "Our team takes the time to understand the specific challenges each business faces and delivers tailored solutions that work."

HROne's Competitive Positioning on a Global Stage

This win positions HROne as a leader not only in India but also across the global HR tech landscape. Competing against major players like UKG Ready, BambooHR, ADP Workforce Now, and Rippling, HROne's recognition highlights that customer-driven innovation and simplicity are powerful differentiators.

While large, established platforms focus on complex, feature-heavy solutions, HROne's strength lies in its ability to deliver powerful yet simple solutions--ensuring businesses can scale their HR operations without adding complexity.

"The fact that we've secured this recognition two years in a row proves that we are not just a one-time success story--we are consistently delivering value," Jain added.

What's Next for HROne?

While this recognition marks a significant milestone, HROne is already setting its sights on the future. The company's roadmap for 2025 includes advancements in artificial intelligence to transform HR operations from employee onboarding to exit.

"Our customers' success is our success," Jain said. "We are not slowing down--we're focused on pushing the boundaries of what's possible in HR tech."

This win is more than just recognition for HROne--it represents a shift in how HR is perceived in the business world. For too long, HR has been seen as a back-office function--necessary, but not strategic.

This award challenges that thinking. It proves that HR is a key driver of business growth and employee engagement. More importantly, it validates that customer-driven innovation can compete with the biggest names in tech--and win.

