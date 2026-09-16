HROne PROPEL Hyderabad Chapter Brings HR Leaders Together to Rethink AI, Performance and the Employee Experience

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: HROne, an AI-powered HCM software company, brought senior HR leaders in Hyderabad together with SV Nathan, Co-Founder of Vidwon, and Sharat Sharma, Founder of Simpli5sales.com, for the third Hyderabad chapter of HROne PROPEL, its recurring HR leadership platform. Policybazaar for Business joined the chapter as Platinum Sponsor.

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Anchored in the theme “SEE THROUGH”, the evening brought together senior HR leaders, CHROs, and people practitioners to confront a truth every HR function is quietly grappling with: there is no shortage of data, dashboards, or metrics in HR today. What’s missing is clarity.

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The evening also included the unveiling of the HR Operations Excellence Benchmark 2026 Report, HROne’s vision for AI-powered HCM, and a sharp interactive segment asking whether HR itself is being overlooked.

Hyderabad, September 14, 2026

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After chapters across India, HROne PROPEL, HROne’s recurring HR leadership platform, arrived in Hyderabad for the third time, bringing together senior HR leaders, CHROs, and people professionals from Indian enterprises for an evening built around a single idea: See Through.

HROne PROPEL is HROne’s recurring leadership platform bringing CHROs and senior HR practitioners together across Indian cities to examine the issues reshaping HR, work, and the employee experience.

The premise was direct. HR’s biggest challenge today isn’t a lack of information, it’s too much noise – performance ratings that don’t reflect performance, engagement scores that don’t reflect engagement, culture decks that don’t reflect culture. HROne PROPEL Hyderabad Chapter asked HR leaders to stop looking at the noise and start seeing the people behind it.

SV Nathan Tells HR Leaders: What Employees Experience Has Little to Do with What’s on the Wall

Taking the stage for the keynote “What Employees Experience Beyond the Values on the Wall,” SV Nathan, Co-Founder, Vidwon, spoke to Hyderabad’s HR leaders on the widening gap between the values organisations put on their walls and the reality employees live every day.

He argued that culture is not what a company says about itself, it is what an employee experiences when no one senior is in the room: how a manager reacts under pressure, how a decision actually gets made, how a complaint is actually handled. Values on a wall describe intent. What employees experience describes the truth.

The keynote pushed HR leaders to see through the language of culture decks and confront the lived, everyday experience of their people instead.

HROne Details How Its OneAI Suite Moves HR From Dashboards to Execution

The conversation then turned to enablement, with HROne presenting its vision for AI-powered HCM.

HROne demonstrated how its OneAI suite brings AI into everyday HCM workflows for enterprises managing complex, distributed HR operations – including analysing workforce data across locations and policies, answering employee policy questions directly, and executing routine HR tasks directly within HR workflows.

“The next generation of HCM shouldn’t give HR another dashboard to watch. AI should remove operational work, surface what requires judgment, and allow HR teams to spend more time on people,” said Karan Jain, Founder, HROne.

The session made the case that most HR technology today adds more dashboards, more data points, and more noise – when what HR teams operating at enterprise scale actually need is less to look at and more to act on.

HROne’s OneAI Suite was positioned not as another tool to monitor, but as a way to remove the operational clutter that keeps HR from the people side of the job – across core HR, payroll, workforce management, and employee experience.

The message echoed HROne PROPEL’s core belief: technology’s role in HR isn’t to generate more to watch, it’s to help HR see through to what matters.

HROne Unveils the HR Operations Excellence Benchmark 2026 Report

HROne also unveiled its HR Operations Excellence Benchmark 2026 Report, based on research across 489 organisations and 12 industries. The study found an average HR operations maturity score of 54.6 out of 100, with only 11.5% of organisations reaching the highest “Intelligent” maturity tier.

The findings became another lens for the evening’s central theme: more HR data does not automatically create greater clarity or better decisions.

The HR Social Experiment Asks: Are HRs Themselves Being Overlooked?

Before the workshop, the room turned the lens back on HR itself with a quick, interactive segment: The HR Social Experiment.

The exercise put a familiar question to the audience directly – in a function built to see everyone else clearly, who is watching out for HR? It set up the evening’s workshop with a sharp reminder that the people diagnosing performance and culture across the business are rarely asked how they themselves are doing.

Sharat Sharma Helps HR Diagnose What’s Really Affecting Employee Performance

The evening’s workshop, led by Sharat Sharma, Founder, Simpli5sales.com, took on one of HR’s most misdiagnosed problems: employee performance.

Sharat walked Hyderabad’s HR leaders through how performance conversations can be built around incomplete evidence – ratings, review cycles, and productivity metrics that often measure activity rather than outcomes. He offered practical frameworks to help HR leaders separate what looks like a performance problem from what actually is one: unclear expectations, broken processes, poor management, or genuine underperformance.

The session reinforced HROne PROPEL Hyderabad’s central filter for the evening: before HR fixes a performance problem, it has to see through to the real one.

HR Commune Creates Space for Honest Conversations Beyond the Stage

The HR Commune’s experience booth at HROne PROPEL Hyderabad carried forward HROne’s community-first approach to HR leadership.

Through HR Commune, HROne has built a community of 14K+ HR professionals, creating a space for HR leaders who want a stronger voice in business and boardroom conversations.

HROne PROPEL Hyderabad Chapter Sends a Clear Message: HR Needs to See Through the Noise, Not Add to It

This HROne PROPEL chapter reflected a challenge every HR leader recognises: there is rarely a shortage of information, dashboards, or metrics. What’s missing is the clarity to know what actually matters.

From SV Nathan’s keynote on the gap between stated values and lived experience, to the unveiling of the HR Operations Excellence Benchmark 2026 Report, to Sharat Sharma’s workshop on diagnosing real performance problems, the evening reinforced a singular truth: HR’s next big skill isn’t collecting more data, it’s seeing through it – and using AI to act on what’s left once the noise is gone.

With every city, HROne PROPEL continues to sharpen HROne’s mission – not to give HR more to look at, but to help it see what matters.

“HROne PROPEL was created because some of the most useful conversations in HR don’t begin with products. They begin with the problems CHROs are trying to understand. SEE THROUGH was about creating a room where HR leaders could question the metrics, assumptions, and systems they work with every day.” — Karan Jain, Founder, HROne

With Hyderabad, HROne PROPEL continues its journey across India as HROne’s recurring leadership platform for CHROs and senior HR practitioners. Each chapter brings a new theme and real conversations that reflect what HR leaders at Indian enterprises are actually dealing with on the ground.

About HROne

HROne is an AI-powered HCM software platform designed to help organisations manage complex HR operations across the employee lifecycle. Its suite spans core HR, payroll, attendance and workforce management, recruitment, performance, employee services, and analytics.

HROne’s OneAI suite brings AI-powered analysis, assistance, and task execution into everyday HR workflows, including its voice-enabled, execution-first AI Agent. The HROne platform also includes InboxForHR™, ROI dashboards, and capabilities spanning the employee lifecycle, helping HR teams operate reliably as their organisations become larger and more complex.

HROne is used by 2,500+ organisations and more than one million users across India. Beyond its HCM platform, HROne brings together CHROs and senior HR practitioners through HROne PROPEL and its 14K+ member HR Commune community.

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