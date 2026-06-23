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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HROne, India's leading HR software, in association with NHRD -Mumbai Chapter, Courseplay as the Platinum Sponsor, The CHRO Mindset as the Podcast Partner, and HR Commune as the Community Partner, hosted the Mumbai Chapter of HROne PROPEL, continuing its national movement to create rooms where HR leaders don't just attend, but shape conversations.

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Anchored in the central idea "HR Is Being Watched". But Is It Being Seen?", the evening brought together senior HR leaders, CHROs, and people practitioners to explore one of the most urgent realities of modern HR: impact is no longer enough if intent, context, and communication are not understood.

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The chapter featured a powerful keynote by Harjeet Khanduja, Senior Vice President - HR, Jio, followed by an action-led workshop by Sharat Sharma, Founder, Simpli5sales.com. The evening also included HROne's vision for the AI-powered future of HR.

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After impactful 17 chapters across India, HROne PROPEL- India's most unconventional HR leadership movement arrived in Mumbai, bringing together senior HR leaders, CHROs, and people professionals for an evening focused on influence, perception, communication, and the evolving role of HR in business.

The focus was clear: HR today is not just responsible for decisions, policies, culture, and people outcomes. It is also responsible for how those decisions are understood, interpreted, and trusted across the organisation.

In a workplace where visibility is rising, expectations are shifting, and context is often invisible, PROPEL Mumbai explored a question HR leader across industries are actively navigating: When HR is constantly being watched, how does it ensure it is truly being seen?

Harjeet Khanduja Challenges HR Leaders to Move Beyond Visibility and Build Real Influence

Taking centre stage, Harjeet Khanduja delivered the keynote session "HR Is Being Watched". But Is It Being Seen?", bringing a sharp perspective to one of HR's most complex realities today.

He spoke about how HR decisions often travel faster than the context behind them. While outcomes are visible, the invisible work behind them-conversations, judgment, coordination, trade-offs, and intent often remains unseen.

Through a grounded and deep human lens, he urged HR leaders to look beyond execution and focus on clarity, trust, and influence. The keynote reminded the room that HR's role is not just to make the right decisions, but to ensure those decisions are understood in the way they were intended.

The session left HR leaders with a strong reminder: visibility may put HR in the spotlight, but influence is built through consistency, and communication.

HROne Showcases Its Vision for an AI-Powered Future Where Technology Amplifies HR, Not Replaces It

The conversation then moved from influence on enablement, with Nitin Bisht, Director of Sales at HROne, and Nirmal Vatsayan, Head of AI & Research at HROne, taking the audience through HROne's vision for the AI-powered future of HR.

The session explored how technology can remove operational friction from everyday HR work, giving HR teams more time to focus on people, decisions, communication, and business impact.

The discussion highlighted a crucial point: AI is not here to replace the human side of HR. It is here to simplify the repetitive, time-consuming, and fragmented parts of HR operations so that teams can spend less time chasing tasks and more time shaping outcomes.

From automation to intelligence, and from execution to experience, the session reflected HROne's larger belief that the future of HR technology must be built to amplify people, not reduce them to processes.

Sharat Sharma Shows HR Leaders How to Beat Assumptions Before They Begin

The evening moved into an interactive workshop led by Sharat Sharma, Founder, Simpli5sales.com, titled "Control the Room: How HR Can Beat Assumptions Before They Begin."

The workshop focused on a challenge every HR leader recognises: even when the decision is right, the interpretation may not be.

Sharat brought practical tools and behavioural insights to help HR leaders understand how messages are received, not just delivered. He explored how assumptions are formed, how perception is shaped, and how HR can create clarity before narratives take over.

The session reinforced that communication is not simply about saying the right thing. It is about creating the right understanding.

HR Commune Creates Space for Honest Conversations Beyond the Stage

The HR Commune'sexperience booth at HROnePROPEL Mumbai carried forward HROne's community-first approach to HR leadership.

Through HR Commune, HROne continues to build one of India's most active HR communities with 11K+ HR members- a space where HR professionals can learn, discuss, challenge, and grow together.

The purpose remains simple yet powerful: to give HRs a space where their voice matters, their experience counts, and their role in shaping business is seen with the seriousness it deserves.

PROPEL Mumbai Sends a Clear Message: HR's Next Big Skill Is Not Just Execution, But Influence

The HROne PROPEL - Mumbai Chapter reflected HR's evolving responsibility in a world where every decision is visible, but not always fully understood.

From Harjeet Khanduja's keynote on visibility and influence,to Sharat Sharma's workshop on communication and assumptions, the evening reinforced a singular truth: HR's impact depends not only on what it does, but also on how clearly it communicates why it does it.

With every city, PROPEL continues to sharpen HROne's mission - not to make HR louder, but clearer; not just faster, but more influential; not only operationally efficient, but strategically visible.

"HR has always carried out the responsibility of making decisions that affect people, culture, and business. But today, that responsibility comes with another challenge, making sure intent is understood. HROne PROPEL Mumbai was about giving HR leaders the confidence and community to own that influence with clarity."-Karan Jain, Founder, HROne

With Mumbai, HROne PROPEL continues its journey across India as one of the country's most consistent and trusted HR leadership platforms. Each chapter brings a new theme, local context, and real conversations that reflect what HR leaders are actually dealing with on the ground.

About HROne

HROne is the world's simplest, AI-supercharged HR software built to empower HR teams to work smarter, faster, and more human. From hire to retire, HROne automates processes across powerful modules covering recruitment, payroll, performance, attendance, employee lifecycle, and everything in between so HR teams can stop chasing tasks and start driving impact.

At the heart of HROne is the One AI Suite - featuring India's first voice-enabled, execution-first AI Agent. Just say the task, and it's done. HROne also brings InboxForHR™, ROI dashboards, and an award-winning mobile app designed to cut through everyday HR clutter and give teams valuable time back.

Trusted by 2,500+ leading brands and used by 10 lakh+ users, HROne continues to help organisations simplify HR operations while enabling HR leaders to focus on what truly matters - people, decisions, and impact.

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