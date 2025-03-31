HRTailor Pioneers Online HR Solutions for Startups and MSMEs

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: HRTailor, a leading provider of Online HR Manager services in India, is revolutionizing how Startups and MSMEs manage their Human Resource activities. By offering a Dedicated Online HR Manager backed by HRMS, HR Team and established processes, HRTailor enables businesses to focus on their core functions while ensuring seamless handling of their day-to-day HR Operations.

HRTailor's Online HR Manager services cover the entire employee lifecycle, from Onboarding to Exit Management. Businesses gain access to a Professional, Experienced & Dedicated Online HR Manager, who is supported by a team of HR experts and Cloud Based HRMS system, ensuring a positive and efficient experience for themselves & their employees. HRTailor's services includes setting up the entire HR Departments with customized HR Policies and HR Documents, Cloud based HRMS setup, Statutory Compliance setups, Attendance & Leave Management, Payroll Processing, Pay-slips, Employee Onboarding, Employee Exits, Handling Employee Queries & Grievances, Expense management and much more.

"We understand the challenges faced by startups and MSMEs in managing HR Department effectively," says Abhijit Divekar, Founder of HRTailor. "Our goal is to provide a Cost-effective, Customizable yet scalable solution that simplifies HR Management, ensures compliance, and allows businesses to concentrate on growth."

With a cloud-based HRMS included in every package, HRTailor offers anytime, anywhere access to critical HR data and functionalities. Whether it's onboarding new employees, managing attendance and leave, processing payroll, or handling employee queries, HRTailor's Dedicated HR Managers ensure that all HR tasks are handled efficiently and accurately.

HRTailor's pricing structure is designed to be accessible to Startups and MSMEs. All Standard packages include the first 10 employees in the base pricing, with additional employees charged on per employee per month basis, depending upon the scope of work. This pricing model allows businesses to scale their HR support as they grow, without incurring excessive costs.

About HRTailor

HRTailor is a pioneering Online HR Manager services company based in Mumbai, India. Focused on serving startups and MSMEs, HRTailor offers comprehensive HR Outsourcing solutions delivered through Professionally trained, Experienced and Dedicated Online HR Managers with a cloud-based HRMS platform. HRTailor helps businesses establish and manage their HR departments, ensure compliance, and improve employee experiences, allowing them to focus on core business functions and growth. HRTailor is committed to making HR easy and accessible for businesses of all sizes.

