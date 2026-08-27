HSBC Consumption Fund completes three years, delivers 15.13% CAGR since inception

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC Mutual Fund's HSBC Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the consumption theme, completes three years since its inception in August 2023. The HSBC Consumption Fund has delivered a 15.13% return since inception (Regular Growth Option), outperforming its scheme benchmark, Nifty India Consumption TRI, which delivered 14.81% over the same period.

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The fund had an &AUM of ₹1,761.84 crore as of July 31, 2026. A lump-sum investment of ₹1 lakh at inception would have grown to ₹1,50,830 as of July 31, 2026, compared with ₹1,49,640 for the benchmark. Similarly, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP since inception would have grown to ₹4,00,607, compared with ₹3,96,495 for the benchmark. Overall, the fund has outperformed its benchmark since inception, across both lump-sum and SIP investments.

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The fund's performance reflects its focused approach towards India's evolving consumption opportunity. HSBC Consumption Fund seeks to invest a minimum of 80% in companies engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption-related activities, allowing investors to participate in structural trends across India's consumption ecosystem.

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Venugopal Manghat, CIO - Equities, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, "India's consumption outlook is progressing beyond the traditional growth narrative, underpinned by rising household incomes, favourable demographics, increasing financialisation, and improved access to products and services. We see these structural shifts creating broad, long-term opportunities across consumption-driven businesses. As India's consumption market continues to broaden and premiumise, we remain constructive on the long-term potential of this theme." The HSBC Consumption Fund portfolio is diversified across several consumption-led segments, with allocations to consumer durables, automobiles, retailing, beverages, telecom services, healthcare services and leisure services as of July 31, 2026. The portfolio also spans large, mid, and small-cap companies, providing exposure to different segments of the consumption opportunity.

Over the past three years, the fund has benefited from its exposure to businesses positioned to participate in India's changing consumption patterns. The fund's investment approach remains focused on identifying companies that are expected to benefit from rising consumption, increasing penetration and premiumisation across different categories.

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The HSBC Consumption Fund is managed by Anish Goenka, while Mayank Chaturvedi manages overseas investments.

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