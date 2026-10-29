HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Completed Two Years, Delivered 20.16% Return Over the Past Year

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC Mutual Fund's HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in the export theme, has completed two years since its inception on September 25, 2024. The Fund has delivered 20.16% returns over the one-year period ended September 30, 2026.

The Fund is designed to capture the long-term structural opportunity emerging from India's growing export ecosystem by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from the export of goods and services.

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Strong performance since inception

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As of September 30, 2026, an investment of ₹1 lakh at inception (Sept 24, 2024) in the HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund – Regular Plan could have grown to approximately ₹1.15 lakh, compared with ₹92,320 for the Nifty 500 TRI and ₹89,040 for the Nifty 50 TRI.

The Fund's performance reflects its focus on companies positioned to benefit from India's evolving export landscape and the increasing integration of Indian businesses with global supply chains.

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SIP performance

The Fund has also delivered positive SIP returns over the periods considered. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception (Sept 24, 2024), representing a total investment of ₹2.40 lakh, could have grown to approximately ₹2.82 lakh as of September 30, 2026, translating into a SIP return of 16.27%.

Over the one-year period as of September 30, 2026, the same monthly SIP, representing a total investment of ₹1.20 lakh, could have grown to approximately ₹1.36 lakh, generating a SIP return of 25.46%.

Positioned to participate in India's export opportunity

India's export opportunity is being supported by several structural drivers, including its competitive labour costs and skilled workforce, government policies and incentives, supply-chain diversification, geopolitical developments and the country's transition from cost arbitrage towards value-added manufacturing and services.

The Fund seeks to participate in these trends by investing in companies with significant export exposure across sectors. Its investment approach can provide exposure to businesses benefiting from India's manufacturing capabilities, services exports, policy and reform initiatives, inbound tourism and cost-effective healthcare offerings.

The scheme had an AUM of ₹1,303 crore as of September 31, 2026, and is managed by Abhishek Gupta, Siddharth Vora and Mayank Chaturvedi, Dipan S. Parikh. Its benchmark is the Nifty 500 TRI.

Commenting on the second anniversary of the fund, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund, said: "India's export opportunity is undergoing a structural transformation, supported by supply-chain diversification, policy support, improving manufacturing capabilities and India's growing strength in value-added products and services. Over the past two years, the HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund has remained focused on identifying businesses that are positioned to benefit from these long-term trends. We believe India's increasing participation in global value chains can create meaningful opportunities across sectors, and our approach will continue to focus on businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and the potential to benefit from the country's export-led growth."

As India seeks to strengthen its position in global value chains and expand its footprint across manufacturing and services, the export theme continues to offer a diversified opportunity across businesses and sectors.

The Fund will continue to follow an actively managed approach, identifying companies that are engaged in or expected to benefit from exports and that have the potential to participate in India's long-term growth opportunity.

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