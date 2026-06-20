HSBC INDIA OPENS NEW BRANCH IN SURAT TO SUPPORT WEALTH EXPANSION

Expanding wealth services for Affluent, HNW, UHNW, and non-resident Indians in burgeoning wealth and industrial centres Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India inaugurate HSBC’s new branch in Surat, Gujarat, to support wealth expansion.

Advertisement

Surat: HSBC India today unveiled its new branch in Surat, Gujarat, strengthening the bank’s presence in one of India’s emerging wealth and industrial centres. This launch signifies its third branch in Gujarat, following Reserve Bank of India’s approval in 2025 to open 20 new bank branches in key cities. The expansion reinforces HSBC’s focus on the wealth opportunity in India, where it is the leading international bank offering a full spectrum of solutions and services to clients across International Wealth and Premier Banking, and Corporate and Institutional Banking.

Advertisement

Surat, a diamond processing and trading center in Gujarat, with strong IT sector, will see the fastest expansion through 2035 with average annual GDP growth rate of 9.2%1. Known for its rapid economic growth and industrial prowess, Surat is emerging as a significant hub for wealth creation. In the most significant structural shift on decentralization of affluence in India, wealth is now flowing from power centres such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru into emerging hubs including Surat, leading to new consumption habits driven by identity, experience, and convenience2. HSBC’s new branch is strategically positioned to meet the financial and wealth needs of this customer segment.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “As entrepreneurship and innovation continue to fuel economic growth and rising personal wealth, affluent customers are taking a more holistic view. They want a trusted partner that can support them seamlessly across geographies. The opening of our new Surat branch underlines our commitment to being closer to clients and providing world-class banking and wealth solutions tailored to their needs. As India’s leading international bank, we’ll continue to open a world of opportunity for our customers and help them realise their ambitions in India and around the world.” With the addition of the new branch, HSBC India continues to expand its footprint in the country as it builds out its wealth proposition for clients across International Wealth and Premier Banking, alongside its Corporate and Institutional Banking franchise. HSBC has maintained a strong presence in India for over 170 years, supporting customers in their financial journeys both locally and globally.

HSBC now has a network of 32 branches across 20 cities in India. HSBC has maintained a strong presence in India for over 170 years, supporting customers in their financial journeys both locally and globally.

Advertisement

HSBC India opened new branches in Amritsar, Indore, Vadodara, Lucknow and Nagpur recently. Further, HSBC India will open branches in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mysuru, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Thiruvananthapuram and Vishakhapatnam.

Notes: 1Oxford Economics 2India’s Affluent Economy 2025-2026 report by Visa About HSBC India: HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 32 branches across 20 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 47,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

About HSBC Holdings plc HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)