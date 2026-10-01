HSBC Mutual Fund launches #StayDiSIPlined campaign to encourage investors to make SIP investing a routine, not a reaction to market volatility

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC Mutual Fund today announced the launch of #StayDiSIPlined, an investor education campaign designed to nudge investors, especially millennials and Gen Z (25–45 years), to stay consistent with SIPs through market ups and downs.

#StayDiSIPlined is built around a simple yet powerful human insight: people are remarkably disciplined in the aspects of life where consequences are immediate. They wake up on time, maintain fitness routines, pay bills before due dates, honour professional commitments, and follow daily habits with consistency. However, when it comes to investing for the future, emotions often override discipline. Short-term market fluctuations tend to influence long-term investment decisions, causing investors to lose sight of their financial goals.

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Built around the thought 'Discipline for life. DiSIPline for the future.', the campaign creatively integrates 'SIP' within the word DiSIPlined, reinforcing the importance of maintaining investment discipline through every phase of the market cycle, so routine replaces reaction.

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The digital film, created by Born Hi Digital, is a humour-led contrast between life discipline and market reactions. It tells the story of Arjun, a young man obsessively disciplined in daily life—waking up before his alarm, sticking to gym routines in the rain, parking perfectly—yet emotionally reactive when markets move. The film closes with a nudge: 'Baaki sab mein disciplined ho… but Di-SIP-lined nahi ho.', encouraging viewers to start and stay consistent with SIPs.

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/iKjye_ZczjA (English) and https://youtu.be/OqzWo99zK9Q (Hindi)

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Commenting on the launch, Ankur Thakore, Chief Business Officer, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, "Markets will always move up and down, but reacting emotionally can derail long-term financial progress. With #StayDiSIPlined, we have tried to share this behavioural insight in a way that's simple, relatable, and engaging. The goal is to help investors see SIPs as a consistent, disciplined habit, so they can stay focused on their long-term wealth goals."

To maximise reach and engagement, HSBC Mutual Fund has adopted a multi-channel approach. The #StayDiSIPlined campaign will be rolled out across social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Other channels to boost visibility include digital, outdoor, print and activation.

The campaign is an investor education and awareness initiative and is a part of HSBC Mutual Fund's continued broader commitment to investor education and awareness, as done previously with #RetireToMore, SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat, Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaigns, empowering Indians to take control of their financial future for a fulfilling life via SIPs. #StayDiSIPlined is another step towards encouraging investors to look beyond short-term market noise and stay focused on building long-term financial well-being through disciplined SIP investing. Visit Stay DiSIPlined to know more.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

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