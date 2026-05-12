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Home / Business / HSG Laser India Celebrates Four Consecutive Years as Market Leader, Reaffirms Deep Localization Commitment

HSG Laser India Celebrates Four Consecutive Years as Market Leader, Reaffirms Deep Localization Commitment

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PTI
Updated At : 05:45 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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CHENNAI, India, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser India, a subsidiary of HSG Laser, celebrates its position as India's market leader in the laser equipment sector for four consecutive years. The company marked the milestone by reaffirming its long-term commitment to deep localization across the country.

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Since entering the Indian market in 2012, HSG Laser India has served over 2,000 customers nationwide. Behind this achievement is a strategy that sets the company apart: not just selling machines, but building a complete local ecosystem.

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Local Infrastructure: The Backbone of Market Leadership

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To serve every customer with speed and reliability, HSG Laser India has established:

• Local spare parts warehouses in Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore – enabling rapid response and uninterrupted production

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• A dedicated laser and cutting head repair center and laboratory in Bangalore – providing localized maintenance, repair, and technical services

• Training programs and multilingual support – empowering customers' teams with operational capabilities and a superior user experience

"We are not a remote outpost. We are deeply localized," Johnson Li, the MD of HSG Laser India stated. "We have the local talent, the local infrastructure, and the local commitment to serve every customer, every time – from North to South."

Four Years on Top: No Luck, Just Teamwork

The company attributed its sustained market leadership to the strength and trust of its India team. Recently, HSG Laser India's North and South teams came together for their annual meeting. "Four years as number one doesn't happen by luck," Johnson said. "It happens when a team refuses to lose, refuses to settle, and refuses to break."

Guided by its long-term commitment to India, HSG Laser continues to increase its investment and systematically expand its local footprint – deeply integrating into India's metal fabrication ecosystem and building a sustainable foundation for long-term value creation.

About HSG Laser

As a global leader in metal cutting, bending, welding, and automation solutions, HSG Laser marks its 20th anniversary in 2026. Since entering the Indian market in 2012, the company has continuously strengthened its local presence and has served over 2,000 customers nationwide. Based in Chennai, with a dedicated customer service center in Bangalore, HSG Laser India provides localized sales, technical support, and customized after-sales services to ensure maximum machine uptime and support customers' long-term success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977899/image1__2.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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