CHENNAI, India, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At ACMEE 2025, one of South India's most prominent exhibitions for machine tools and automation, HSG Laser showcased a strong portfolio of smart manufacturing solutions. The company's presence reflects not only its technological strength but also its growing impact in the Indian market, where it has been ranked the No.1 laser equipment brand for three consecutive years (2023–2025).

Advertisement

At Booth D18, HSG Laser showcased a trio of high-end laser systems designed to meet the demands of industrial manufacturers pursuing higher productivity, precision, and smart automation.

• G3015X: A high-power cutting solution built for heavy-duty mass production. With 140 m/min idle speed, 1.5G acceleration, and the AlphaT Plus control system, it ensures precise, efficient operation—ideal for automotive, machinery, and subcontracted fabrication.

Advertisement

• R2: A universal tube cutting machine supporting round, square, and irregular profiles up to 240 mm. Featuring intelligent nesting, short tailing, and automated handling, it's well-suited for furniture, fitness, and metal frame production in flexible batch sizes.

• C3015: A compact, cost-effective flatbed cutter with a space-saving open design, aluminum beam, and dual-servo drive. Tailored for startups, small workshops, and rapid prototyping, it delivers professional performance in limited spaces.

Advertisement

Expanding Local Service Capabilities HSG Laser has been active in the Indian market since 2012, and its growth is underpinned by a long-term localization strategy. Today, 90% of its Indian team is composed of local professionals, reflecting the company's commitment to regional development and talent cultivation.

In 2025, HSG has accelerated the expansion of its local service infrastructure, including: • Spare Parts Warehousing: Enlarged regional parts centers to ensure faster delivery and reduce equipment downtime.

• After-Sales Service Centers: New service hubs established in key industrial zones to improve proximity and response times.

• Engineer Training Programs: Regular technical training for local engineers to ensure service consistency and up-to-date technical support.

• Multilingual Support & Localized Communication: Enhanced customer support systems that address regional language and cultural needs, ensuring smoother service interactions.

"We see localization not just as a business strategy, but as a long-term responsibility," said a spokesperson for HSG's global operations. "Our goal is to empower customers through reliable technology, supported by fast, local service." Global Innovation, Local Execution HSG's presence at ACMEE 2025 marks another step in its global roadmap—delivering intelligent, efficient, and sustainable metalworking solutions tailored to local markets. As the company deepens its roots in India, it continues to balance world-class innovation with real-world customer needs, setting a benchmark for international players in the metal processing industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).