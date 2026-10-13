VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Some of the most memorable moments in a student's journey happen when there is room to try something new, step into the spotlight and discover an ability that may have remained unexplored. At HSNC University, Mumbai, Yuvaantar 2026 created that space, bringing students from its constituent colleges and University Schools together for its first inter-collegiate youth festival across music, dance, theatre, literary arts and fine arts.

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Organised under the aegis of the Department of Students’ Development (DSD), the festival marked an important milestone in the University's efforts to create opportunities for students to explore their interests, develop their creative abilities and connect with peers beyond their respective campuses. With six participating contingents competing across 29 competitions, the inaugural edition brought together a diverse range of talents under one University identity.

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The festival opened on 2nd October 2026 at the University's Worli campus with a vibrant procession of contingents, setting an energetic tone for the celebrations. The formal inauguration by Chief Guest Col. Prof. Dr. Hemlata K. Bala, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, at the Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall brought together University dignitaries, Deans, Associate Deans, faculty members, cultural coordinators, team managers and students for the commencement of this new chapter in campus life.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla shared the thought behind the festival's distinctive name. Yuva represents youth, while Antar signifies what lies within. Together, the words capture the festival's central philosophy: every young person possesses talents, ideas, creativity and potential that deserve opportunities to emerge and flourish. By providing students with a platform beyond the classroom, Yuvaantar sought to encourage them to explore these possibilities, express themselves with confidence and discover new dimensions of their abilities.

Dr. Bagla also explained the symbolism of the Yuvaantar logo, which places youth at the centre, reflecting the University's student-first approach. The surrounding petals represent students with their individual talents and forms of expression, coming together as part of one larger University community. The symbolism captures the spirit of a University where diverse interests and abilities can co-exist, complement one another and contribute to a shared sense of belonging.

Congratulating the participating students and contingents, Dr. Bagla acknowledged their enthusiastic involvement in the inaugural edition. She also appreciated the efforts of the Department of Students’ Development, faculty members, coordinators, organising team and volunteers in bringing the festival to life.

Yuvaantar 2026 recorded 79 entries involving 165 student participants across six contingents and 29 competitions, organised under five broad categories: Music, Dance, Theatre, Literary Arts and Fine Arts. From singers, instrumentalists and dancers to actors, debaters, speakers, photographers and visual artists, the festival offered students multiple avenues to showcase their abilities and engage with different forms of creative expression.

The range of competitions highlighted an important dimension of student life: talent can find expression in many forms, whether through the discipline of a musical performance, the imagination behind a work of art, the confidence required to take the stage or the ability to communicate an idea with conviction. By bringing these varied pursuits together, Yuvaantar created a common platform for students to share their strengths and appreciate the creative interests of their peers.

The competitions were evaluated by 17 distinguished judges, comprising experts and accomplished professionals from their respective fields. Their involvement brought professional perspectives to the festival and offered participants an opportunity to present their work before experienced evaluators. The experience of preparing, performing and competing also encouraged students to develop confidence, discipline, teamwork and the ability to engage constructively with feedback.

In the overall championship results, H. R. College and K. C. College were declared joint overall champions. Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTC) secured the first runner-up position, while HSNC University Schools emerged as the second runner-up.

A notable highlight was that all six participating contingents secured prizes in one or more competitions. The spread of honours reflected the breadth of talent across the participating institutions and added to the inclusive spirit of the festival, with students finding opportunities to excel across different creative disciplines.

Beyond the competition results, the festival's significance lay in bringing together students from different institutions and academic backgrounds. Representing their respective contingents while participating in a shared university-wide celebration offered students an opportunity to build connections, exchange ideas and experience a wider sense of community. In this way, Yuvaantar extended the idea of inter-collegiate engagement beyond competition, creating common ground through creativity and cultural expression.

The festival culminated in the valedictory and prize distribution ceremony, where Dr. Mridula Gupta presented the summary report of Yuvaantar 2026, highlighting the participation, competitions and collective contributions that shaped the inaugural edition. Dr. Pratiksha Kadam, Director, Department of Students’ Development proposed the vote of thanks and acknowledged the support of the University leadership, Deans, University officials, judges, category in-charges, cultural co-ordinators, team managers, faculty members, staff, volunteers and students whose collective efforts contributed to the successful organisation of the festival.

With its inaugural edition, Yuvaantar 2026 has laid the foundation for a cultural tradition that brings student talent, creative expression and institutional togetherness to the forefront. Its enduring value lies in the opportunities it creates for students to discover their abilities, take pride in their individual strengths and learn from the diverse talents around them. By placing youth at the centre and celebrating the possibilities within every student, HSNC University has given its young community a shared stage on which to express itself, connect and grow.

Press Relations- Ms. Maya M

PR Head, HSNC University, Mumbai

Email: maya.m@hsncu.edu.in

Phone: +91- 8655962503/ 04

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