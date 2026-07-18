HSSC has trained over 2.34 lakh professionals as India expands energy transition: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC) has trained and upskilled more than 2.34 lakh professionals for India's energy sector since its inception, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday, highlighting the role of skill development in supporting the country's evolving energy landscape.

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In a post on X after reviewing the functioning of the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC) and the ministry's Skill Development Institutes, Puri said the council has developed 78 qualification packs across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon sector, as well as in safety and emerging energy transition areas.

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"Since inception, HSSC has trained and upskilled over 2.34 lakh professionals for the energy sector with 78 qualification packs developed across upstream, midstream, downstream, safety and energy transition including Green Hydrogen, CBG, biofuels and rooftop solar," Puri said in the post.

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The minister said the review focused on the functioning of HSSC and the Skill Development Institutes as India's energy sector continues to expand and diversify.

The Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council, established under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, serves as the sector skill council for the oil and gas industry and is recognised as an Awarding Body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

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According to HSSC, its objective is to implement skill development initiatives across the hydrocarbon value chain by identifying industry skill requirements, developing competency standards and qualifications, strengthening certification processes and creating benchmarks for new and emerging skills.

The council also works towards training trainers and assessors, developing a sector-specific labour market information system and promoting continuous upskilling to meet the evolving manpower requirements of the hydrocarbon industry.

The minister's review comes as the energy sector continues to add new areas such as green hydrogen, compressed biogas (CBG), biofuels and rooftop solar, with HSSC expanding its training framework to support workforce development across both conventional and emerging energy segments. (ANI)

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