Hubhawks Storms Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, Taking Indian Publishing to the World’s Biggest Literary Stage

One ecosystem. One bold vision. A global audience. Hubhawks is rewriting what it means for Indian stories to travel.

Frankfurt, Germany | October 2026: The world’s publishing capitals have converged on Frankfurt, and Hubhawks, one of India’s largest integrated book and publishing ecosystems, is making sure India is impossible to miss. From October 7 to 11, 2026, the team is at the heart of the Frankfurt Book Fair, meeting publishers, authors and literary professionals from across the globe and showcasing its vision for the future of Indian publishing.

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For Hubhawks, this is not just another fair. It is a defining moment. It is where bold ideas meet the global stage, driven by the belief that a story deserves more than publication. It deserves a brand, a buzz and a worldwide audience.

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Few venues carry the weight of Frankfurt. It is where partnerships begin, ideas travel and conversations shaping the future of publishing take place. A single handshake can open doors to new markets and help a story find readers on another continent. For an Indian publishing ecosystem with global ambitions, being present on this international platform is a statement in itself.

Built to evolve, expand and embrace new opportunities, Hubhawks continues to strengthen its capabilities through a growing ecosystem of specialised verticals, each playing a distinct role in taking stories further.

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• Hubhawks drives marketing and brand-building, putting books in front of the readers who matter.

• NuVoice Publishing champions the creation and publication of fresh, fearless stories, while its NuVoice Classics list is sparking conversations among visitors and industry professionals at Frankfurt.

• Review My Books , an online platform with more than 3,000 verified reviewers, helps readers discover, rate and review books, putting reader voices at the centre of the conversation.

• The Write Agency takes stories beyond the page through its books-to-films vertical, exploring opportunities to bring Indian stories to the screen.

• Kevin Missal Book Cafe is a home for literary discovery and reader engagement, where books are not just sold but celebrated.

• Hubhawks Events brings authors and readers together through book fairs, book launches, curated experiences and literary gatherings.

Together, these verticals take a book from publication to its audience and potentially beyond the page, building its identity, starting conversations and widening its reach at every step.

At Frankfurt, the energy has been unmistakable. Exhibitors and book lovers are stopping by the Hubhawks stand, exploring books, exchanging ideas and opening doors to new possibilities. Every conversation creates an opportunity to build connections and carry Indian stories across borders. NuVoice Classics is adding to this momentum, bringing renewed attention to enduring literary works and generating interest among visitors.

Behind this ambition is author-entrepreneur and Hubhawks founderKevin Missal , whose vision and drive are helping take the ecosystem onto the global stage. His latest book, Parashurama: Axe of Rudra, is generating buzz in the mythology genre. Leading the team at Frankfurt, Kevin brings an energetic, forward-looking approach to building an ecosystem that connects publishing, marketing and literary experiences.

Alongside him is a young, ambitious team of storytellers and marketers whose creativity, enthusiasm and drive reflect the organisation’s larger vision. Their ambition extends beyond a single fair: to help Indian authors and publishers become a stronger part of global conversations and connect every stage of a book’s journey, from discovery and publication to marketing, reviews and screen adaptations.

The fair runs until October 11, 2026, and Hubhawks welcomes publishers, industry professionals, authors and book lovers to connect with the team, explore its ecosystem and be part of the conversation shaping the future of publishing.

From publishing and marketing to reader communities, screen adaptations and live literary experiences, Hubhawks is building an integrated ecosystem with one unstoppable goal: to help stories travel further. And at Frankfurt, that journey is gaining global momentum.

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