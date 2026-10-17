Hubhawks Takes the Question of Moral Certainty International: Why Good People Are Actually Dangerous at Frankfurt 2026

Most harm, as the central idea of this book suggests, is not necessarily done by bad people. It can be done by people who are convinced they are right. That unsettling premise sits at the heart of Why Good People Are Actually Dangerous by Prasanth Kumar Vinakota, a work that examines the hidden costs of moral certainty. Hubhawks represented the title at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, bringing its exploration of human behaviour, identity and conviction to an international publishing audience.

The book follows Saira and Pashi, two characters whose lives intersect in ways neither fully understands. As their stories unfold, familiar ideas about morality and goodness begin to shift. The rules people follow most faithfully can, in some circumstances, exhaust them, isolate them and harm the very people they intend to protect. What begins as a belief in doing the right thing can become a barrier to recognising the consequences of one’s actions.

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The premise is uncomfortable precisely because it does not depend on an obvious villain. Instead, Vinakota examines how people can cause damage while sincerely believing their intentions are good. The book asks readers to look beyond the distinction between good and bad intentions and consider what happens when conviction becomes so strong that it leaves little room for doubt, reflection or a different point of view.

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At the centre of the book are two original frameworks, MIST and TRIL, developed by Vinakota to explore why awareness can collapse under certainty and how perception, identity and conviction shape decisions. These frameworks give structure to the book’s central inquiry, connecting the characters’ experiences to broader questions about how people interpret the world around them. Rather than presenting its ideas as abstract theory alone, the book uses narrative to bring the consequences of those ideas into focus.

The resulting experience asks readers to examine not only the systems they inhabit but also the assumptions through which they understand themselves. Certainty can feel reassuring; it can provide a clear sense of identity and a firm basis for action. Yet the same certainty may prevent people from recognising when their actions have unintended effects. The challenge, as the book frames it, is not simply to decide whether one is good, but to remain aware enough to question whether one’s own convictions are obscuring something important.

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Vinakota brings a long professional engagement with organisational and technology systems to these questions. For nearly two decades, he has led large-scale initiatives, gaining first-hand exposure to how decisions made with good intentions can travel far beyond the people who make them. The consequences of such decisions are not always immediately visible, particularly when they move through complex organisations and affect people who had little influence over the original choices. This experience informs the book’s interest in the distance between intention and impact.

His work sits at the intersection of systems thinking, human behaviour and the decisions that shape relationships and institutions. In Why Good People Are Actually Dangerous , these interests become a narrative exploration of the ways people can mistake certainty for understanding and conviction for awareness.

Through its representation of the book at Frankfurt 2026, Hubhawks brought Vinakota’s ideas into an international literary setting. The title offers no easy reassurance and does not attempt to resolve every question it raises. Instead, it invites readers to pause before assuming that good intentions are enough—and to consider whether the beliefs they trust most are also the ones they need to examine more closely.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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