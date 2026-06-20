Hubli Tigers Unveil Massive 2026 Jersey and Anthem at Glitzy Shangri-La Gala Ahead of Maharaja Trophy Season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: Reafﬁrming their deep-rooted loyalty to North Karnataka and a strong commitment to grassroots sports development, the Hubli Tigers franchise ofﬁcially launched their highly anticipated ofﬁcial jersey and team anthem for the 2026 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season. The star-studded double launch took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Shangri-La, Bengaluru, in the presence of elite corporate heads, sporting legends, and top cricket administrators.

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The high-octane evening kicked off with an ofﬁcial media press conference featuring key addresses from the leadership team, followed by a ceremonial lamp lighting and formal felicitations.

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Speaking at the launch, Shivek Jindal, Owner/Director of the Hubli Tigers, highlighted the franchise's dedication to building professional sporting careers.

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"Tonight, as we launch our 2026 anthem and jersey, we renew a solemn vow of loyalty to Hubli and North Karnataka. Our mission goes far beyond the boundaries; it is about providing a premier platform where young, raw talent can dare to dream, smash their goals, and build world-class sports careers."

The franchise acknowledged its incredible corporate backing, extending deep gratitude to its network of brand partners fueling the team's championship run this season: House of Jindal, Jindal Steels, Cleantech, SEQR TMT Bars, Pankaj Steels, ibis Styles, Notch Performance Accessories, Cavor, and Sourberry.

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The event was graced by top leadership from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), including Mr. Sujit Somsunder (Vice President), Mr. M S Keshava (Chairman of the Governing Council), Mr. B N Madhukar (Treasurer), and Mr. Vinay Mruthyunjaya (Spokesperson), who commended the franchise's professional execution and sustained efforts in uplifting regional cricket.

Under the expert stewardship of Head Coach and legendary Indian pacer Vinay Kumar, the Hubli Tigers also ofﬁcially announced their leadership core for the season, naming explosive all-rounder Aneeshwar Gautam as Captain and the dynamic Manvanth Kumar L as Vice-Captain. The lethal squad looks ﬁercely competitive and completely primed for the upcoming tournament.

With the armor unveiled and the battle cry echoing under the team's deﬁnitive motto, "One Team. One Roar," the Hubli Tigers are ready to dominate the ﬁeld and bring the trophy back home.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.hublitigers.com Ofﬁcial Hashtag: NaanuTiger

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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