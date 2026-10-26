HUFT’s Winter ‘26 Collection Is Made for Moments That Feel Like a Hug

New Delhi, 26 October 2026: Winter doesn’t announce itself with the cold alone. It arrives in smaller ways: a dog who has claimed the sunniest corner of the room, a cat who has decided your lap is the only place to be, a head that rests a little longer than it needs to. Everything slows down, and the people and pets who share a home find themselves a little closer.

That feeling is at the centre of the Winter ‘26 collection from Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), now available at HUFT stores, on huft.com and on the HUFT app. Beds, blankets, mats, sweaters, sweatshirts and T-shirts for dogs and cats are all built around the moments when winter suddenly feels warmer, and the campaign line says it simply: Feels Like a Hug. Feels Like HUFT.

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The range follows a pet’s winter day. Mornings start slowly, and the T-shirts are made for that kind of start. When it’s time to head out, there are sweaters and sweatshirts sized for doggos of all different body types (some carrying characters from the collection), for walks that stretch a little longer once the air turns crisp.

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Back at home, the mats go wherever the sun does, which is usually where a pet will be. As the evening draws in, the blankets come out, for five more minutes and for sharing the warm side. And when the day is done, there are the beds, with deep-pile filling and raised sides, built for the way dogs and cats actually circle before they lie down.

Giving the collection a face is a cast of five characters: a happy Penguin, a cosy Koala, a brown Teddy Bear, a pink Bunny and a festive red-nosed Reindeer. They turn up across the knits and the beds, so each piece comes with a little personality of its own.

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Winter looks different depending on where you are. In Delhi, it’s chai on a misty evening. In Mumbai, it’s a walk by the sea, with a breeze that has finally found its bite. Bengaluru has filter coffee as the evenings cool, and Kolkata has festive lights and plum cake. The weather changes from city to city, but what winter does to a home is much the same everywhere. Pets go looking for the warmest spot, and the people around them are happy to oblige.

“When pets are family, even the smallest comforts matter. This collection turns that instinct to care into thoughtful pieces that families love choosing and pets love living in,” says Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails.

Because the best part of winter was never the weather. It’s who you find yourself curled up beside.

The Winter ‘26 collection is available at HUFT stores, on huft.com and on the HUFT app. Explore the collection here.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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