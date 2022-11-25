Huge potential to boost Korea-India ties: Envoy

Chandigarh, November 24
As India’s economic ties continue to grow with South Korea, the bilateral trade is likely to reach $50 billion by 2030. It was $23.7 billion in 2021, up 40% from the preceding year, said Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). KOTRA is the economic division of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India.
“In the past 10 years, the trade volume between the two countries increased by 116%. The upgrade in the countries’ bilateral trade agreement — the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) — is the most desirable and efficient way to enhance trade relations between both countries. The goal is to reach $50 billion worth of bilateral trade by 2030,” said Yonggi Kim, Secretary (Economic), The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, here today. He was speaking at the Korea-India Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 at the CII Northern Region headquarters.
Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador, The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, said: “Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh hold enormous potential for strengthening the Korea-India partnership. With CII’s help and the amalgamation of innovation & technology along with top-notch human resources available in this region, it will create great synergy for the bilateral relationship between the two countries.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Internet suspended for 48 hours after youth is shot dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Superintendent of Police Aadarsh Siddhu says two accused hav...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...