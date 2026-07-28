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Home / Business / HUL posts highest growth in 13 quarters; Q1 turnover rises to Rs 17,184 crore

HUL posts highest growth in 13 quarters; Q1 turnover rises to Rs 17,184 crore

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly growth in 13 quarters for the April-June quarter, driven by broad-based volume expansion, pricing gains and strong performance across Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing segments, even as it navigated commodity inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

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The company reported underlying sales growth (USG) of 10 per cent, with turnover rising to Rs 17,184 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Underlying volume growth (UVG) stood at 5 per cent, while EBITDA increased 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,947 crore. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9 per cent to Rs 2,731 crore.

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Reported profit after tax, however, declined 2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,680 crore due to a one-off tax credit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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"Despite global geopolitical volatility, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, supported by proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures. The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter," HUL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Priya Nair said.

"Against this backdrop, HUL delivered turnover of Rs 17,184 crores and 10 per cent USG, driven equally by volume and price. This marks our highest growth in thirteen quarters. The performance reflects the strength of our brands, increasing competitiveness of our portfolio, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities," she added.

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Among business segments, Home Care posted its strongest growth in three years with 14 per cent USG, supported by high-single-digit volume growth. Beauty & Wellbeing recorded 12 per cent USG, led by premium hair care and skin care products, while Foods delivered 7 per cent USG on the back of continued momentum in coffee and lifestyle nutrition.

Personal Care reported relatively moderate growth of 4 per cent, with pricing-led gains amid sustained palm oil inflation.

Nair said the company's investments in market development, channel expansion and portfolio transformation were helping build a stronger business.

"As our investments in market development, channel expansion and portfolio transformation continue to scale, we are building a stronger, future-fit business. While we continue to navigate the short-term dynamic environment, we remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth," she said.

Providing its outlook, HUL said it expects demand conditions in FY27 to improve over FY26, although it will continue to closely monitor monsoon trends and geopolitical developments.

The company said commodity volatility and inflationary pressures are likely to persist in the near term, but it expects consolidated EBITDA margins to remain within the current guided range. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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