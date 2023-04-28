HUL Q4 net profit rises 12.74% to Rs 2,601 crore

PTI

New Delhi, April 27

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported an increase of 12.74% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,601 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, led by underlying volume growth and improvement in margins. Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 14,926 crore, up 10.83%, as against Rs 13,468 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

“HUL delivered strong performance with turnover growth of 11% and underlying volume growth of 4%. Growth was competitive with more than 75% of the business winning market shares,” it said.