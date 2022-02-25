HUL splits CMD position; Paranjpe non-exec chairman

New Delhi, February 24
Leading FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced the separation of the position of chairman of the Board and the CEO & managing director, and has appointed Nitin Paranjpe as a non-executive chairman of the company.
Paranjpe, currently working as the chief operating officer of Unilever, the parent of HUL, would take over as the non-executive chairman from March 31, 2022.
Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the CEO & MD of the company, HUL said.
This is “in consonance with emerging, progressive governance trends,” according to HUL, which owns popular brands, including RIN, Surf Excel, Lux, Lakmé and Dove. —
