Huma Qureshi Captures the Cultural Soul of Germany for GlobalSpa Magazine in Collaboration with German National Tourist Office India

Munich [Germany], December 30: This festive season, GlobalSpa Magazine, India's leading luxury wellness, travel, and lifestyle publication, in collaboration with the German National Tourist Office India, unveils an evocative international cover shoot featuring acclaimed Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, set against the enchanting winter landscapes of Munich, Germany.

Shot as part of Germany's global "CultureLand Germany" campaign, the editorial celebrates the country's rich cultural heritage, architectural grandeur, and timeless festive traditions--spotlighting Germany as an increasingly preferred destination for Indian celebrities, creatives, and global travelers alike.

The shoot unfolded across some of Munich's most iconic cultural landmarks, beautifully brought alive during the Christmas season. Huma Qureshi was photographed at the charming Victorian Market, adorned with festive decor and seasonal cheer, the majestic Cathedral, glowing with gothic elegance and Christmas warmth, and the world-famous Rathaus at Marienplatz, a historic symbol of Munich's cultural legacy. Adding dramatic architectural depth to the narrative was the Justizpalast, Munich's striking neo-baroque landmark, lending a regal and cinematic edge to the editorial.

Speaking about her experience in Germany, Huma Qureshi shared,

"The people here are very sweet and warm, and I loved exploring the different kinds of cuisine." Recalling her most memorable moment, she added, "The Cathedral is incredibly beautiful and gothic and has just the right amount of Christmas cheer."

When asked what she would carry back from Germany, she smiled, "I want to take all the German pastries!"

Describing the country's cultural vibe in three words, Huma summed it up as:

"Festive, joyous, and warm."

Commenting on the collaboration, Romit Theophilus, Director - Sales and Marketing, German National Tourist Office India, said: "We are thrilled to see Germany's rich culture and festive spirit beautifully showcased in our CultureLand campaign for 2025. Munich, with its stunning architecture, historic landmarks, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, provides the perfect backdrop to celebrate the magic of the holiday season. We are especially delighted that Bollywood celebrity Huma Qureshi had the opportunity to experience the warmth of our traditions--whether it's the charming Christmas markets or the grandeur of our iconic cathedrals and landmarks. This campaign not only highlights Germany as a premier cultural destination but also invites travelers to immerse themselves in the timeless beauty and unique festive experiences we offer. We are eager to welcome more visitors to Germany, where history, culture, and hospitality blend seamlessly to create unforgettable memories."

This joint collaboration between German National Tourist Office India and GlobalSpa Magazine reinforces Germany's positioning as a global cultural hub--where heritage, modernity, and festive traditions converge effortlessly. With Indian celebrities increasingly choosing Germany for film shoots, fashion editorials, and leisure travel, the campaign underscores the destination's growing appeal within India's luxury and creative communities.

With Huma Qureshi gracing the print cover, this immersive international feature marks yet another milestone for GlobalSpa Magazine as it continues to shape global conversations around culture, wellness, luxury travel, and experiential storytelling, while spotlighting Germany as a must-visit CultureLand destination for discerning Indian travelers.

