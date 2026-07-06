PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Defying expectations and emerging as one of the surprise performers of the weekend, Baby Do Die Do has wrapped up its opening weekend with an impressive ₹3.30 crore at the Indian box office. The film witnessed a solid jump on Sunday, collecting ₹1.40 crore, indicating that positive audience reception is translating into stronger footfalls with each passing day.

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Released on a limited number of screens, Baby Do Die has managed to punch above its weight purely on the strength of exceptional word of mouth. The thriller has been recording encouraging occupancy across several centres, with younger audiences particularly embracing its fresh treatment and edgy storytelling.

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What makes the film's performance noteworthy is its ability to sustain momentum despite limited showcasing. Positive recommendations from moviegoers have helped the film grow steadily through the weekend, proving once again that strong content can find its audience.

Audiences have especially praised the film's sleek and stylish execution, gripping action sequences, and engaging screenplay. The biggest talking point, however, has been Huma Qureshi's commanding performance in the titular role of Baby, with many calling it one of her most impactful and entertaining performances in recent years.

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Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is presented by Saleem Siblings in association with Pune-04 Picture LLP and produced by Saqib Saleem under his maiden production. The ensemble cast features Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Marudhar Shekhawat, and Arun Kushwah.

With positive audience feedback continuing to spread and the weekend establishing a solid foundation, Baby Do Die Do now looks well-positioned to maintain a healthy run at the box office in the coming days. For a film that arrived with limited screens, its ₹3.30 crore opening weekend is a testament to the power of genuine audience appreciation and organic word of mouth.

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