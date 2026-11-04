DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has said that human control over the future must remain a fundamental condition for artificial intelligence (AI) development, arguing that people should not surrender decision-making power to increasingly advanced AI systems.

In a post on X, Altman said OpenAI opposed the idea that humans could be relegated to performing tasks that AI systems consider worthy of reward. He stressed that the development of superintelligence must remain subject to human control.

Advertisement

“People should always be in control of the future,” Altman said, adding that “people should not cede control of the future to superintelligence, and that requirement should ultimately constrain AI progress”.

Advertisement

His remarks add to the debate within the technology industry over how quickly advanced AI systems should be developed and what safeguards are needed to ensure they remain under human control.

The statement follows a public discussion in September, when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the industry to slow the pace of AI development, warning that advances in model capabilities could outpace the ability of researchers to understand and control them.

Advertisement

Altman had then endorsed the proposal, saying, “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier”, and supported giving independent evaluators access to AI systems to assess their safety.

Altman reiterated the importance of human oversight at the United Nations Security Council in September, saying AI systems should not be trained unless developers could make a strong case that they would remain under human control.

He also warned against concentrating the power of advanced AI in the hands of a small number of companies or countries.

The debate has continued even as major AI companies push ahead with more capable systems. A recent report by The Washington Post noted that leading companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, had continued releasing advanced models despite public calls to slow development, raising questions about how safety commitments would translate into actual industry practices.

OpenAI has also recently expanded its cybersecurity efforts through a partnership with security firm Cathedral, as part of efforts to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen safeguards against emerging AI-related threats.

Altman's latest comments underline the company's stated position that technological progress must not come at the cost of human agency and control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts