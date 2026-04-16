Human Rights Commission for the United Nations Conducts Humanitarian Drive in Rohini, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 15: Reinforcing its commitment to social welfare and inclusive development, Human Rights Commission for the United Nations (HRCUN) organized a humanitarian outreach drive in the slum areas of Rohini Sector 3, New Delhi. The initiative was aimed at supporting underprivileged communities through the distribution of essential items, including food kits, healthcare supplies, clothing, and other daily-use necessities. Working actively across India, HRCUN continues to play a significant role in uplifting weaker sections of society through grassroots-level interventions, in line with the broader vision of human dignity, equality, and social justice.

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The distribution drive witnessed the active participation of the organization’s leadership and volunteers. Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray, Chairman of HRCUN, who has dedicated decades to social service and humanitarian work, addressed the gathering and said: “True service is not measured by the scale of what we give, but by the depth of change we create. If each effort brings dignity, hope, and a sense of belonging to even one life, then we are moving closer to a more humane and just society.” The initiative was also led by Dr. Sunil Kumar, Managing Director, along with team members including Atul Kumar, Kajal Lour Choudhary, Pardeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Jatin, Amit Kumar, Anu Rawal, and several other volunteers, who personally engaged with residents and ensured the smooth distribution of relief kits.

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The organization emphasized that such outreach drives are part of its larger ongoing mission to create a sustainable and meaningful impact in marginalized communities by addressing immediate needs while fostering long-term empowerment and social inclusion.

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Through this effort, Human Right Commissions for the United Nations once again demonstrated that meaningful change begins at the grassroots—driven by compassion, commitment, and collective action.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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