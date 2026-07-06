Humanoid Robots and Drone Steal the Spotlight at Rotary District 3291 Changeover Ceremony: IEM-UEM Innovation Creates History

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New Delhi [India], July 6: On July 1, the District Changeover Ceremony of Rotary International District 3291, hosted by the Rotary Club of Calcutta Elite at The Silver Spring Club, turned into a spectacular celebration of technology, innovation, and Rotary service as two indigenously developed humanoid robots--Indira and Dodo--along with an autonomous drone, welcomed the distinguished dignitaries to the grand event. The occasion also marked the 3rd Installation Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Calcutta Elite, making the evening a memorable milestone in the history of Rotary District 3291.

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The prestigious programme was graced by Past Rotary International President K. R. Ravindran (Sri Lanka) as the Chief Guest. Also present were Past Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta, District Governor (2026-27) Rtn. Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya, Immediate Past District Governor (2025-26) Rtn. Dr. Ramendu Homchaudhuri, District Governor (2027-28) Rtn. Purnendu Roy Chowdhury, several Past District Governors, District Officials, Assistant Governors, Zonal Coordinators, Rotarians, and distinguished guests from across the district.

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The highlight of the evening was the extraordinary welcome extended by the humanoid robots Indira and Dodo, accompanied by a synchronized drone presentation. Developed jointly by members of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley and the talented students of the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), the demonstration received a standing ovation from the audience. Many senior Rotarians described it as one of the most innovative and technologically advanced welcome ceremonies ever witnessed at any Rotary programme.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Management, remarked, "Innovation finds its true meaning when technology serves humanity. The collaboration between IEM-UEM and Rotary reflects our commitment to nurturing young innovators who can create impactful technological solutions while contributing to society. The successful deployment of humanoid robots at such a prestigious Rotary event showcases the immense potential of our students and researchers."

District Governor Rtn. Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya appreciated the initiative and said, "District 3291 has always encouraged innovation and leadership. The remarkable presentation by the humanoid robots and drones has added a completely new dimension to Rotary events. This initiative by the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, together with IEM-UEM, has demonstrated how technology and service can beautifully complement each other. We are proud to acknowledge and appreciate this pioneering effort."

Rtn. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Past President of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley and Chief Mentor of the Humanoid Project, expressed his gratitude and said, "This achievement is the outcome of months of dedicated teamwork, mentorship, and the relentless passion of our students and Rotarians. Our objective was not merely to showcase robotics but to demonstrate how advanced technology can become an integral part of community service, education, and leadership. We are honoured that District 3291 provided us with this platform to present a first-of-its-kind initiative."

Leading the technical execution, Souhridya Bhattacharya, Chief Executive of the Humanoid Project from the IEM-UEM Group, stated, "Every movement, interaction, and synchronization of Indira, Dodo, and the drone was carefully engineered by our student team. The overwhelming appreciation from the Rotary leadership inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics and artificial intelligence for meaningful real-world applications."

The project was actively supported by the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, under the leadership of President (2026-27) Rtn. Dr. Ranabir Banik and Rtn. Dr. Chandan Adhikari, with the guidance of Immediate Past President Rtn. Dr. Samapika Das Biswas. Valuable mentoring and coordination were also provided by Rtn. Dr. Animesh Kundu, Rtn. Dr. Debasmita Bhattacharya, Rtn. Dr. Anubhab Ray, and Rtn. Santanu Ghosh, whose collective efforts played a significant role in the successful execution of the project.

The technical execution team from the IEM-UEM Group comprised Sayan Dey, Soumanka Sarkar, Sounak Samanta, Agnik Mitra, and Amit Debnath, whose expertise and dedication transformed the ambitious concept into reality.

District 3291 formally acknowledged the remarkable contribution of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley and the IEM-UEM Group for introducing cutting-edge robotics into a Rotary event, appreciating the initiative as a pioneering example of integrating innovation with Rotary's spirit of service. The successful demonstration not only reflected the technological excellence of IEM-UEM but also reinforced Rotary District 3291's vision of embracing innovation to inspire future generations.

The event will be remembered as a landmark moment where artificial intelligence, robotics, and humanitarian service came together on one platform, setting a new benchmark for Rotary programmes in India and beyond.

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