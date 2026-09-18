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Home / Business / Hunch Ventures Expands Sports Portfolio with Bhubaneswar Tigers Franchise in Odisha T20 League

Hunch Ventures Expands Sports Portfolio with Bhubaneswar Tigers Franchise in Odisha T20 League

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ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 18: New Delhi based family office, Hunch Ventures, has expanded its sports portfolio with the Bhubaneswar Tigers franchise in the Odisha T20 League, in partnership with Jyote Motors, an Odisha-based business group.

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The Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy is set to commence on September 20, 2026, with six franchises competing in the tournament at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The Bhubaneswar Tigers will play their first match on September 21 against the Keonjhar Miners.

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The Bhubaneswar Tigers squad is led by captain Swastik Samal and coached by Head Coach Subit Biswal. The 16-member squad brings together a mix of emerging and established cricketing talent from Odisha.

The franchise adds to Hunch Ventures’ growing presence in the sports ecosystem and makes it the fund’s second sports investment, following its association with the Kolkata Banga Tigers in the Rugby Premier League.

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About Hunch Ventures

Hunch Ventures is a multi-sector, multi-state, sector-agnostic family office based out of New Delhi, with investments and interests spanning a diverse range of businesses and industries. The firm focuses on identifying and backing opportunities across emerging and established sectors, with a long-term approach to value creation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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