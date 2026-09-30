Hunger Free Bharat and Times NIE Join Hands for “Brush Against Hunger” Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Hunger Free Bharat, https://www.instagram.com/hungerfreebharat_, an initiative associated with Adi Bodh Foundation has joined hands with Times of India – Times NIE for “Brush Against Hunger”, a unique student-led campaign aimed at creating awareness about hunger, food wastage and responsible food consumption.

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Being conducted in association with the Restaurant Cricket League (RCL) https://www.rclindia.com the campaign will bring together students, schools, art and social responsibility, providing young minds with a creative platform to express their vision of a Hunger Free Bharat.

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As part of the initiative, Times NIE will facilitate a student-focused painting competition for students of Classes 6 to 12 across Delhi-NCR. Through their artwork, students will be encouraged to highlight the importance of respecting food, reducing food wastage and extending support to people who do not have adequate access to food.

The proposed campaign activities will be held during 22nd to 25th October 2026, alongside the Restaurant Cricket League Season 4 activities. The painting competition is proposed to engage 100+ students per day.

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Students will be encouraged to create artwork around themes including:

* Hunger Free Bharat

* Stop Food Wastage

* Respect Every Grain

* Share Food, Share Hope

* Responsible Food Consumption

* Food for Everyone

* Compassion and Community Responsibility

The campaign will also encourage students and their parents to participate in a Hunger Free Pledge, creating awareness that reducing food wastage and helping those in need can begin with simple actions at home, school and within the community.

“Brush Against Hunger” is envisioned as more than a painting competition. The initiative seeks to encourage students to understand the connection between food wastage and hunger and inspire them to become ambassadors for responsible food practices.

Participants will also be encouraged to undertake or support food-distribution activities connecting their creative expression with meaningful action for communities in need.

Through Times NIE's school outreach and communication platforms, together with the social-impact efforts of Hunger Free Bharat, the campaign aims to take the message beyond the participating schools and reach parents, educators and the wider public.

The collaboration brings together the extensive student and school engagement of Times NIE https://www.instagram.com/timesnie with the social-impact mission of Hunger Free Bharat.

The campaign will be supported through school outreach, print and digital communication, social media engagement and post-event media coverage, helping amplify the message of responsible food consumption and the collective effort required to work towards a Hunger Free Bharat.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Founder RCL said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Times of India – Times NIE for ‘Brush Against Hunger’. Children have immense creativity and the power to inspire positive change around them. Through this campaign, we want every painting to carry a meaningful message to respect food, reduce wastage and remember those who go to bed hungry.

Our aim is to transform awareness into action and inspire the next generation to contribute towards building a Hunger Free Bharat. We are grateful to Times NIE for partnering and providing a powerful platform to take this important message to students, families and the wider community.”

The campaign will form part of the wider social-impact initiatives associated with Restaurant Cricket League Season 4 . The objective is to connect every aspect of the initiative from students and schools to cricket and community participation with a larger message of social responsibility.

Hunger Free Bharat https://www.youtube.com/@HungerfreeBharat an initiative associated with Adi Bodh Foundation, seeks to create awareness and encourage meaningful action towards reducing hunger and food wastage. The initiative promotes responsible food consumption, minimising wastage and supporting food-distribution efforts for people in need.

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