Hungerford House Nears Completion, Set to Redefine Luxury Living in Kolkata

Hungerford House Nears Completion, Set to Redefine Luxury Living in Kolkata

ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: A landmark luxury residential development in the heart of Kolkata is nearing completion. Hungerford House, a boutique project by city-based developer Sugam Homes, is expected to be ready for possession by September 2025, adding a new chapter to the city's growing high-end real estate segment.

Located at 10A Hungerford Street, where Hungerford Street intersects with Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani), the project directly overlooks the iconic Saturday Club. Its proximity to major city landmarks such as Park Street, St. Xavier's College, La Martiniere, Quest Mall, and Belle Vue Clinic makes it one of the most centrally located and well-connected upscale addresses in the city.

Ultra-Luxury Residences with Exclusive Floor Plates

Designed with an emphasis on privacy and space, Hungerford House comprises just 11 residences, each occupying an entire floor spanning approximately 4,500 sq. ft. Every apartment comes with its own private terrace, high ceilings, and custom design elements that aim to blend classic architecture with modern amenities.

The interiors include Italian marble flooring, teakwood finishes, and smart modular kitchens. The residences are fully air-conditioned, with concealed wiring, premium fittings, and integrated fire safety systems.

Rooftop Amenities Offer City Views and Recreation

The building also features a landscaped rooftop terrace, complete with a Jacuzzi, party lounge, green spaces, and panoramic views of Kolkata's skyline, offering residents a sense of seclusion in the heart of the city.

Ready for Delivery: No Long Wait for Buyers

The project is RERA-approved (WBRERA/P/KOL/2023/000273) and currently in its final stages of completion. Unlike many luxury developments that require a 3-5 year wait for delivery, Hungerford House will be ready for move-in within the next few months, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking immediate possession.

Speaking on the project, Suhel Saraf, MD, Sugam Homes mentioned, "We set out to create not just another luxury address, but a lasting landmark that reflects the values of privacy, space, and premium location. Hungerford House is designed as a legacy home--one that can be an asset for generations."

About Sugam Homes

Sugam Homes is a Kolkata-based real estate developer known for delivering a diverse range of residential projects across the city, spanning affordable, mid-premium, and luxury categories. The company has built a reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and projects that prioritize both design and livability. Sugam has been there for 3.5 decades, delivering 25+ projects, has built 11 million+ sq ft, won 30+ awards, spreading smiles to 7000+ happy residents, and building Happy Communities for all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

