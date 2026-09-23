HuntingCube.ai 2.0: Deep, Multi-Layer AI Evaluation With Human Review Affordable Hiring for Early-Stage Indian Startups

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: HuntingCube, a technology recruitment firm that has spent over a decade building engineering and leadership teams for Indian product companies, trading desks and global enterprises, today announced the launch of HuntingCube 2.0 a major upgrade to its hiring platform that pairs its proprietary CubicAI engine with a rule the company refuses to break: mandatory senior recruiter review before any profile ever reaches a client.

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The launch lands squarely on a problem that's grown louder as AI has swept through talent acquisition: hiring teams today receive shortlists faster than ever but not demonstrably better ones. HuntingCube 2.0 is built on a simple, deliberately unfashionable position: automated ranking solves a search problem, hiring is a judgement problem, and treating them as the same thing is exactly why so many "AI-powered" shortlists still don't convert into offers.

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The timing follows a wave of rapid AI adoption across Indian recruitment functions, where résumé parsing, candidate scoring and outreach automation have moved from pilot experiments into everyday infrastructure almost overnight. That shift has delivered real gains in throughput. It has also produced a quieter, more uncomfortable complaint from talent acquisition teams: the volume of plausible-looking candidates has exploded, but the number who actually reach interview, clear the hiring manager, or accept an offer at the end hasn't moved nearly as much.

HuntingCube's argument is that the real constraint sits upstream of the software entirely. Any AI recruitment platform can only rank the candidates it's handed so a pipeline built largely from inbound applications gets sorted faster, not stronger. HuntingCube 2.0 is engineered around a different bet: reach the candidates who aren't actively applying, and nail down early the handful of facts genuine intent to move, real notice period, realistic compensation band that actually decide whether a process ends in a joined candidate or a reopened requisition six weeks later.

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What's new in HuntingCube 2.0

The platform now brings seven modules into a single employer workspace all available starting from a free account.

Free job posting. Employers publish roles on the HuntingCube portal at zero cost on the Forever Free plan no job credits, no listing packages, no catch.

CubicAI and a built-in ATS. Recruiters upload a single résumé or a full batch. CubicAI parses every profile automatically and scores it against the job description, producing an actual match score not a keyword hit count dressed up as intelligence.

Matches. Drop in a JD, and CubicAI returns ten ranked résumés pulled from HuntingCube's network of 3 million+ technology professionals. Every candidate arrives with an AI Insight a written explanation of exactly why the profile fits, which requirements it satisfies, and, critically, where the gaps are. Surfacing weaknesses alongside strengths isn't an oversight it's deliberate design, meant to shorten hiring manager review time instead of flattering the shortlist with a polished, misleading score.

Candidates. A full search and find-similar interface across the network, filterable by skill, location, experience and availability.

Dashboard. A daily action list, job overview, live analytics and a full activity log with alerts that flag stale roles and low-health mandates before a position quietly ages out and nobody notices.

Communications. Brand new in 2.0: recruiters can chat with shortlisted candidates directly inside the portal, and send WhatsApp messages and email from the same screen, with the entire thread retained permanently on the candidate record.

Reports and analytics. Seven standard report types, full funnel conversion tracking from pool through to joining, an hour-by-hour recruiter activity heatmap, and a job-level performance table that tells you exactly where a role is winning or stalling.

On the candidate side, HuntingCube 2.0 also adds a guided résumé builder, one-click LinkedIn import, and a Discover Score that nudges job seekers to complete their profiles before applying all aimed at improving the quality and freshness of the very data recruiters are matching against.

Why the human step stays non-negotiable

The defining feature of HuntingCube 2.0 might actually be what it refuses to automate. Every single profile delivered to a client through the firm's managed hiring service is read by a senior recruiter before it's sent and that recruiter has to be able to defend the recommendation, on the record.

"There is a version of this product we could have shipped eighteen months ago that would have been cheaper to run and easier to scale," said Akash Verma, Chief Product Officer at HuntingCube. "We could have let the engine rank profiles and pushed the output straight to clients. We didn't, because this team has spent a decade watching where hiring processes actually break and it's almost never at the point of search. It breaks when nobody has checked whether the candidate will genuinely move, whether the notice period fits the start date, whether the compensation conversation has a realistic landing zone. None of that is in a résumé. An engine cannot read what isn't on the page."

The company reports an offer-to-acceptance ratio of 93 percent across more than 5,000 placements a number it credits to filtering before delivery, not to software alone.

"Speed is the easiest metric in recruitment to improve, and the least useful one on its own," Verma added. "Any platform can send you a hundred profiles this afternoon. The real question a talent acquisition head should be asking is what percentage of the profiles a vendor sends actually reach interview, and how many of the offers that follow get accepted. Those numbers are uncomfortable which is exactly why most of the industry never publishes them."

A pilot, not a pitch

Alongside the 2.0 launch, HuntingCube is opening a complimentary pilot for hiring teams evaluating the platform. Employers can submit one live mandate and receive thirteen profiles at no cost: three identified by CubicAI and then individually reviewed by a senior recruiter, and ten curated by CubicAI and delivered straight into the employer's portal dashboard.

The company frames the pilot as a benchmarking exercise, not a sales trial. Hiring teams are encouraged to place the delivered profiles directly alongside whatever their existing pipeline produced for the same role and compare quality head-to-head. The pilot carries no cost, no contract, and no payment details required upfront.

"We would rather be tested than believed," said Verma. "Every recruitment platform in the market makes roughly the same claims on its website. Very few will hand you thirteen profiles against a role you're actually struggling with and invite you to compare them against your own pipeline. That comparison takes a hiring manager about ten minutes and it settles the argument faster than any deck we could ever send."

Availability and pricing

HuntingCube 2.0 is live now at huntingcube.ai. The Forever Free plan costs nothing and includes job posting, candidate management from a single dashboard, and ten CubicAI candidate suggestions a genuinely usable starting point, not a stripped-down teaser. The Pro plan is priced at Rs 4,999 per month billed monthly, or Rs 4,000 per month on an annual plan, and unlocks unlimited job postings, unlimited CubicAI candidate suggestions, unlimited AI candidate screenings through the CubicAI ATS, three concurrent Fast Jobs, and priority support built specifically to make serious hiring affordable for early-stage startups that can't justify a five-figure recruitment retainer.

Managed hiring and RPO engagements, where HuntingCube's own recruiters run the mandate end to end, are priced per engagement.

About HuntingCube

HuntingCube is an IT recruitment platform and technology hiring firm operating across India. Founded by Mayank, Ashwani and Anshuman who between them spent over a decade placing technology professionals at some of India's most demanding companies before building the platform the firm pairs its proprietary CubicAI engine with a recruiting team drawn substantially from the technology industry itself.

The company operates four practice areas: technology and product recruitment, leadership and executive search, a dedicated practice for high-frequency trading and BFSI, and scalable RPO models for organisations hiring at pace. It has closed more than 5,000 positions, maintains a network of over 3 million technology professionals, and currently hosts more than 10,000 active IT jobs on its portal.

For business enquiries, contact sales@huntingcube.com or +91 90270 10433. More information is available at huntingcube.ai.

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