Huron University strengthens Canada-India ties with launch of India Advisory Committee

New Delhi [India]/ Ottawa [Canada], August 19: Reinforcing its valued relationship with India and its vibrant student community, Huron University, one of Canada's oldest and most respected liberal arts institutions, has announced the formation of its India Advisory Committee, composed of leading voices from business, diplomacy, policy and education.

This panel of thought leaders will play a key role in shaping Huron's India strategy, offering guidance on student recruitment, partnerships, and corporate collaborations to strengthen the University's presence and engagement in the Indian market.

The inaugural committee includes industry stalwarts such as:

* Paul Abraham, President, Hinduja Foundation

* Ms. Renu Basu, Advisor, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

* Ajay Bisaria, former Indian High Commissioner to Canada and Strategic Advisor

* Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Managing Director & SVP, HP

* Ms. Anita Marangoly George, CEO & Co-Founder, ProsperETE

* Sumit Maheshwari, Managing Director, Fairbridge Capital

* Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd

* Madhavan Menon, Non Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

* Bobby Parikh, Founder, Bobby Parikh Associates

* Dr. Barry Craig, President and Vice-Chancellor, Huron University

Huron University, renowned for its Ivy-league style liberal arts education, small class sizes, and its emphasis on values-driven leadership, is well positioned to meet the aspirations of Indian students and families seeking globally recognised academic pathways that blend academic excellence with leadership development, with a focus on meaningful one-on-one support for students.

"This Advisory Committee is not a conventional governing body but a dynamic forum for strategic insight and collaboration," said Dr. Barry Craig, President and Vice- Chancellor, Huron University. "With India playing a pivotal role in our global outlook, we are fortunate to work alongside these visionary leaders to deepen our presence, foster cross-border partnerships, and create greater opportunities for Indian students."

Through strategic collaboration, the Committee will provide trusted guidance to Huron regarding India-relevant offerings, unlock internships and placement pathways via corporate networks, and support regulatory engagement. Their insights will shape the University's evolving approach to global education in one of the world's fastest- growing student markets.

Indian students can expect programs tailored to their ambitions, access to internships and leadership opportunities, and a supportive environment built on mentorship, ethics, and global exposure. This initiative reflects Huron's deeper mission of developing "Leaders with Heart", offering Indian students not just academic excellence, but fostering a value-based educational philosophy that asks students to lead with empathy, knowledge, and integrity.

About Huron University

Established in 1863, Huron University is the founding institution of Western University, located in London, Ontario, Canada. Huron has a proud history of academic excellence and is renowned for the personalised experience it creates for students. With 2,000 students enrolled in business, the arts, and social sciences, Huron offers small class sizes and a setting where globally engaged students thrive.

