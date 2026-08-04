Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur At KL Midtown: A Refined Urban Retreat Recognised For Design Excellence

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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 4: Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown has been honoured with a Commendation (Hospitality) at the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) Awards, recognising its contemporary design inspired by Malaysian influences. Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the hotel reflects a harmonious blend of nature, Japanese craftsmanship and local cultural elements, creating a refined urban sanctuary in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

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Opened in August 2025, the hotel is strategically located within the emerging KL Midtown precinct and the vibrant Dutamas-Mont Kiara corridor, offering seamless access to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), MATRADE and one of the city's fastest-growing business and lifestyle districts. Combining award-winning design with thoughtful hospitality, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown is an ideal destination for business, leisure and extended-stay travellers.

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Award-Winning Architecture by Kengo Kuma

Guided by Kuma's philosophy of ma, the thoughtful use of space, the interiors embrace natural light, airy layouts and a seamless connection with nature. Malaysian-inspired textiles, motifs and handcrafted rattan elements by local artisans further enrich the design, creating a refined sense of place that celebrates both local heritage and contemporary hospitality.

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Thoughtfully Designed Rooms, Residences and Wellness Facilities

Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown offers 406 contemporary accommodations across 15 room categories, comprising 306 guestrooms and suites and 100 fully serviced residences. Designed for business, leisure and extended stays, the residences feature one- and two-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchenettes with full-size fridge and freezer, washing machine with dryer, separate living and dining areas and modern home comforts for effortless long-term living.

Guests staying in Regency Club rooms enjoy exclusive access to the Regency Club Lounge on the 21st floor, offering panoramic city views, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails in an elegant setting.

The hotel's wellness and recreation facilities include two infinity pools, an exclusive adults' pool for Regency Club and serviced residence guests, and a family-friendly pool with a jacuzzi, as well as Core Fitness Centre, one of the city's largest hotel gyms, complemented by sauna and steam facilities. Families are also well catered for with a dedicated Kidz Club, offering engaging activities for younger guests in a safe and welcoming environment.

A Premier Destination for Meetings and Events

Positioned directly opposite Asia's largest convention centre, the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown is ideally positioned to support international exhibitions, conventions and corporate events. As a natural extension of Malaysia's largest exhibition venue, the hotel offers seamless connectivity for delegates and event organisers alike.

The hotel features 16 flexible function spaces spanning over 27,000 square feet, including the elegant pillarless Regency Ballroom, which accommodates 600 guests for banquets. Designed with abundant natural light, contemporary interiors and warm wood finishes, the venues provide an inspiring setting for meetings, conferences, weddings and social celebrations. Complemented by a zen-inspired outdoor courtyard, dedicated event concierge services and in-house audiovisual expertise, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown delivers a seamless and elevated event experience.

Culinary Excellence for Every Occasion

Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown offers a distinctive culinary journey across four dining concepts, reflecting Hyatt's commitment to authentic flavours, thoughtful sourcing and exceptional craftsmanship.

"Our culinary philosophy is rooted in authenticity and responsibility," said Jonas Juchli, Executive Chef. "We celebrate Malaysia's rich culinary heritage while preserving time-honoured techniques and using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Together with our talented team of chefs, we create dining experiences that honour tradition while embracing contemporary innovation."

The hotel's signature venues include Midtown Brasserie, serving Malaysian favourites alongside Asian and Western classics; Midtown Lounge, offering artisanal pastries, premium teas and light refreshments; ENSO Izakaya & Bar, a vibrant Japanese dining destination featuring premium seafood, authentic izakaya fare, and handcrafted cocktails; and China House, where regional Chinese cuisine takes centre stage with specialties including its signature wood-fired Peking Duck, handcrafted dim sum, and premium seafood.

Complementing its restaurants, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown also offers certified halal banquet dining led by Executive Chef Jonas Juchli, with bespoke menus spanning Malaysian, Chinese, Japanese, and international cuisines. Combined with its versatile event spaces, the hotel's culinary expertise delivers memorable dining experiences for meetings, celebrations and social occasions.

A Commitment to Sustainability

Reflecting modern corporate values, the hotel has achieved GreenRe Gold certification, incorporating eco-conscious principles from the early planning phases.

"A proven commitment to sustainability is critical for today's MICE clients," General Manager Till Martin noted. "Our eco-conscious principles were integrated during the pre-construction planning phase. This holistic approach ensures we deliver both exceptional events and environmental responsibility."

Anchoring the future of KL Midtown

As KL Midtown continues to develop as a mixed-use destination with hospitality, offices, retail, urban park, leisure and residential components, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown is well placed to become a central hospitality anchor for the precinct. The wider development is positioned as a one-stop destination offering hotel, office, retail, leisure and residential options at a single address, strengthening the hotel's role as both a business and lifestyle hub.

Other Awards & Recognition

In addition, the hotel's dining concepts have been recognised at the HAPA Awards 2026, with China House named Best Chinese Restaurant and ENSO Izakaya & Bar awarded Best Bar, alongside individual accolades for Top Executive Chef, Top Executive Chinese Chef and Top Mixologist.

Hyatt Regency KL Midtown

No 7 Jalan Dutamas 2, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Website: Hyatt Regency KL Midtown

eShop: Hotel eShop

Instagram: @hyattregencyklmidtown, @chinahouse_kualalumpur @enso.izakaya.kl

About Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown

Nestled at 7 Jalan Dutamas 2 within the dynamic KL Midtown district, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown enjoys an enviable location in the vibrant heart of Dutamas and Mont Kiara. Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the hotel embodies a harmonious fusion of nature, Malaysian artistry, and contemporary sophistication.

The property offers a total of 406 accommodations, comprising 306 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, together with 100 fully serviced residences--seamlessly catering to both short-term visitors and extended-stay guests. For events and meetings, the hotel features 16 flexible function rooms equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a spectacular pillarless ballroom and meeting spaces spanning three floors. The banquet facilities are also halal-certified. Dining options at the hotel include ENSO Izakaya & Bar, China House, Midtown Brasserie, and Midtown Lounge. For more information, please visit www.hyattregencyklmidtown.com.

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