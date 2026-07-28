DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Hybrid vehicles gain record US market share as EV sales decline after tax credit expiry: EIA

Hybrid vehicles gain record US market share as EV sales decline after tax credit expiry: EIA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Hybrid electric vehicles continued to gain market share in the United States in the second quarter of 2026, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales declined following the expiration of federal tax credits last year, according to the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest analysis.

Advertisement

The EIA said that 24 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the United States during the second quarter of 2026 were hybrid electric, battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up from 22 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

According to the report, hybrid electric vehicles recorded the strongest growth, reaching a record 16 per cent share of light-duty vehicle sales, while battery electric vehicles accounted for 6 per cent of new vehicle sales, down from 7 per cent a year earlier. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales also declined from 1.9 per cent to 1.4 per cent over the same period.

Advertisement

"In the second quarter of 2026 (2Q26), 24 per cent of new light-duty vehicles sold in the United States were hybrid electric, battery electric, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up from 22 per cent in 2Q25," the EIA said in its report.

The report noted that "Between 2Q25 and 2Q26, hybrid electric vehicles continued to gain market share, reaching a record 16 per cent of light-duty vehicle sales."

Advertisement

The EIA attributed the divergent trend partly to the expiration of two federal tax credits for new electric vehicles on September 30, 2025. It said battery electric vehicles had reached a record 12 per cent share of light-duty vehicle sales in September 2025, just before the incentives ended, but annual BEV sales and market share have since continued to decline.

"Battery electric vehicle sales fell to 6 per cent of new vehicle sales in the first six months of 2026, down from 7 per cent over the same period last year," the report said.

The report also showed that battery electric vehicle penetration weakened in the luxury segment. In the second quarter of 2026, battery electric vehicles accounted for 14 per cent of luxury light-duty vehicle sales, down from 22 per cent a year earlier, indicating a broad-based slowdown in EV adoption.

The report further noted that despite recent sales, electric vehicles still represent a small share of the overall vehicle fleet. Based on the latest available fleet-wide data for 2024, electric vehicles accounted for only 2 per cent of all registered light-duty vehicles in the United States, reflecting the gradual pace at which new vehicle sales translate into the total vehicle stock. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts