Hybrid vehicles gain record US market share as EV sales decline after tax credit expiry: EIA

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Hybrid electric vehicles continued to gain market share in the United States in the second quarter of 2026, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales declined following the expiration of federal tax credits last year, according to the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest analysis.

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The EIA said that 24 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in the United States during the second quarter of 2026 were hybrid electric, battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up from 22 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

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According to the report, hybrid electric vehicles recorded the strongest growth, reaching a record 16 per cent share of light-duty vehicle sales, while battery electric vehicles accounted for 6 per cent of new vehicle sales, down from 7 per cent a year earlier. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales also declined from 1.9 per cent to 1.4 per cent over the same period.

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"In the second quarter of 2026 (2Q26), 24 per cent of new light-duty vehicles sold in the United States were hybrid electric, battery electric, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up from 22 per cent in 2Q25," the EIA said in its report.

The report noted that "Between 2Q25 and 2Q26, hybrid electric vehicles continued to gain market share, reaching a record 16 per cent of light-duty vehicle sales."

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The EIA attributed the divergent trend partly to the expiration of two federal tax credits for new electric vehicles on September 30, 2025. It said battery electric vehicles had reached a record 12 per cent share of light-duty vehicle sales in September 2025, just before the incentives ended, but annual BEV sales and market share have since continued to decline.

"Battery electric vehicle sales fell to 6 per cent of new vehicle sales in the first six months of 2026, down from 7 per cent over the same period last year," the report said.

The report also showed that battery electric vehicle penetration weakened in the luxury segment. In the second quarter of 2026, battery electric vehicles accounted for 14 per cent of luxury light-duty vehicle sales, down from 22 per cent a year earlier, indicating a broad-based slowdown in EV adoption.

The report further noted that despite recent sales, electric vehicles still represent a small share of the overall vehicle fleet. Based on the latest available fleet-wide data for 2024, electric vehicles accounted for only 2 per cent of all registered light-duty vehicles in the United States, reflecting the gradual pace at which new vehicle sales translate into the total vehicle stock. (ANI)

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